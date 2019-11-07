 Watch Inspiring, Silly New Trailer for Pixar’s ‘Soul’ – Rolling Stone
Jamie Foxx Has a Literal out of Body Experience in New Trailer for Pixar’s ‘Soul’

Tina Fey co-stars in new film featuring music from Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

An aspiring jazz musician finds himself dropped into a strange world where his soul is separated from his body in the new teaser for Pixar’s Soul.

The animated film stars Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, and the clip opens with him delivering an inspiring monologue about not wasting time “on all the junk of life” and “doing what will bring out the real you, the brilliant, passionate you that’s willing to contribute something meaningful to this world.”

As his speech reaches a crescendo, the trailer cuts to a scene in which Joe learns he’s just scored a big gig — before suddenly falling down an open manhole.

In that moment, Joe’s soul is separated from his body and transported to the “You Seminar,” a world where souls are trained and developed before being placed into newborn bodies. At the end of the clip, Joe encounters a soul named 22 (voiced by Tina Fey), who’s struggled to make it out of basic training. When Joe asks 22 what she wants to remembered for, 22 quips, “Probably for doing this funny cowboy dance.” She then, of course, does an endearingly goofy do-si-do.

Soul will also star Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross composed the film’s score, while Late Show band leader Jon Batiste penned a few original jazz songs for the film. Soul is set to hit theaters June 19th, 2020.

