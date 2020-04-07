 Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Haddish in 'This Is Stand-Up' Trailer: Watch - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Kindle Guide: The Best Kindles For E-Books and Audiobooks Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Haddish Appear in ‘This Is Stand-Up’ Trailer

Documentary will premiere next week on Comedy Central

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Haddish, Jessica Kirson, Ricky Gervais and others appear in the trailer for This Is Stand-Up, a new documentary premiering April 12th on Comedy Central.

Directed and produced by Paul Toogood, the film will examine the life and art of stand-up comedy. “I was funny right out the womb,” Foxx says at the beginning of the clip. “The doctor goes, ‘Oh, this motherfucker’s funny!'”

“Being onstage, it’s like being next to God,” Haddish adds.

The trailer notes that stand-up is the starting point for any comedian (“You have to get onstage, a lot,” Kirson says — and addresses being the brunt of a joke. “People mistake the subject of a joke with the target,” Gervais notes. “They don’t look at the joke!”

This Is Stand-Up took five years to make and consists of more than 100 interviews. The documentary also includes Gilbert Gottfried, Bob Saget, Sarah Silverman, Jerry Seinfeld, Judd Apatow, Kevin Hart, Jim Norton, Sebastian Maniscalco, Chris Rock, Gina Brillon, Kira Soltanovich, Cocoa Brown, Cedric the Entertainer, Garry Shandling, Mia Jackson and more.

This Is Stand-Up is at heart a love letter to these amazing people,” Toogood said in a statement. “Many years spending time and building relationships has hopefully enabled us to deliver some unique and fascinating insight into these loved, but oddly underestimated artists.”

In This Article: Comedy, Comedy Central, Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Haddish

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.