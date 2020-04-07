Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Haddish Appear in ‘This Is Stand-Up’ Trailer

Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Haddish, Jessica Kirson, Ricky Gervais and others appear in the trailer for This Is Stand-Up, a new documentary premiering April 12th on Comedy Central.

Directed and produced by Paul Toogood, the film will examine the life and art of stand-up comedy. “I was funny right out the womb,” Foxx says at the beginning of the clip. “The doctor goes, ‘Oh, this motherfucker’s funny!'”

“Being onstage, it’s like being next to God,” Haddish adds.

The trailer notes that stand-up is the starting point for any comedian (“You have to get onstage, a lot,” Kirson says — and addresses being the brunt of a joke. “People mistake the subject of a joke with the target,” Gervais notes. “They don’t look at the joke!”

This Is Stand-Up took five years to make and consists of more than 100 interviews. The documentary also includes Gilbert Gottfried, Bob Saget, Sarah Silverman, Jerry Seinfeld, Judd Apatow, Kevin Hart, Jim Norton, Sebastian Maniscalco, Chris Rock, Gina Brillon, Kira Soltanovich, Cocoa Brown, Cedric the Entertainer, Garry Shandling, Mia Jackson and more.

“This Is Stand-Up is at heart a love letter to these amazing people,” Toogood said in a statement. “Many years spending time and building relationships has hopefully enabled us to deliver some unique and fascinating insight into these loved, but oddly underestimated artists.”