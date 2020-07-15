Jamie Foxx Fights Drug Dealers Peddling Superpowers in ‘Project Power’ Trailer

Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt team up to track down a dealer pushing pills that give people superpowers in the new trailer for Project Power, set to arrive August 14th on Netflix.

The film is based around a new drug that gives those who take it a unique superpower (invisibility, super strength, bullet-proof skin, etc.), although it also proves to be deadly for some. Foxx plays a former soldier bent on stopping those spreading the power pills, in part to save his daughter, who was kidnapped by the kingpins because she seems to know something about the drug’s formula.

To help him, Foxx’s character partners with a local cop (played by Gordon-Levitt) and a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback). The trailer promises plenty of bonkers action that splits the difference between superhero and crime flicks, with shots of invisible men committing bank robberies, Foxx fighting a man whose power is turning into a ball of fire and Gordon-Levitt taking a bullet to the head — only for it to bounce right off.

Project Power was directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. It also stars Rodrigo Santoro, Colson Baker, Allen Maldonado, Amy Landecker and Courtney B. Vance.