James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan Survive the Pandemic in ‘Together’ Trailer

Bleecker Street has released the first trailer for Together, a dark comedy starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan that takes place during the pandemic.

The film, directed by Stephen Daldry, is told over the course of COVID-19 pandemic, following a bickering couple as they deal with both the new reality and their own issues with each other. Shot almost like a play, the actors occasionally speak to the camera and break the fourth wall to address the audience directly.

The synopsis notes, “Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldry’s new comedy, Together, starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, is the story of a family, like so many, who found a way to survive – together. This hilarious and heartbreaking story intimately shows two partners forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of lockdown.”

McAvoy also recently announced his return as as Morpheus in Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman: Act II audio drama, which is set to premiere exclusively on Audible on September 22nd. The actor previously appeared in the first installment last year.

Together will debut in theaters on August 27th.