James Gunn Shares New Theatrical Trailer for ‘The Suicide Squad’

James Gunn debuted a second trailer for his upcoming DC film The Suicide Squad less than a week after premiering the R-rated trailer. The clip, the film’s official theatrical trailer, features new footage, including more from King Shark, voiced by Sylvester Stallone.

Although it's April Fool's, the only joke here is on the supervillains who agreed to work for Amanda Waller. Brand new #TheSuicideSquad trailer which dropped last night exclusively in theaters! Meet us in theaters August 6! pic.twitter.com/FwbtANOXEX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2021

He added, “I was firm in not wanting to make two trailers exactly the same. That bugs me when they do that. If we’re going to ask fans to watch TWO, let’s give them a reason to do so, focusing on different aspects of our film.”

The Suicide Squad is DC Comics’ second attempt to adapt the superhero franchise for the big screen, following director David Ayers’ version. The film arrives in theaters and HBO Max on August 6th. It sees the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, but also introduces a slew of new actors playing new villains.

Many of these characters get the spotlight in the second trailer, which is set to “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” (as opposed to Steely Dan’s “Dirty Work” in the R-rated version). It also gives a good look at T.D.K, played by Nathan Fillion, who is reportedly actually playing Arm Fall Off Boy.