See James Corden’s Pennywise Look for Love on ‘The BachelorIT’ Spoof

Will evil, murderous clown Pennywise ever find true love? That’s the question at the heart of James Corden’s IT spoof “The BachelorIT,” in which the Late Late Show host plays the horrific villain as a contestant on The Bachelorette.

In the clip, a group of handsome, normal men (all named Tyler, all working as personal trainers) are selecting an activity for the next group date when Pennywise emerges, holding a red balloon. “It’s about to get turnt, boys,” Pennywise quips. “I’m excited. I love talent shows.” For the date, each guy takes turns showcasing a talent and Pennywise is apparently a great dancer.

As the competition unfolds Pennywise gets more and more aggressive in his pursuit of winning bachelorette Ashley’s heart. “I’m not here to make friends,” the evil clown confirms. “I’m here to be the physical manifestation of your worst nightmare.” Things get pretty heated, especially as Tyler P. gives Ashley some missing kid posters from Pennywise’s hometown. Eventually Tyler P. gets what’s coming to him and Ashley gives Pennywise his rose.

IT: Chapter 2, a sequel to the 2017 horror film, is currently in theaters. The movie, directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Gary Dauberman, stars James McAvoy, Bill Hader and Jessica Chastain, with Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise.