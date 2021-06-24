Watch James Corden Recap Entire ‘Fast’ Saga in 10 Minutes

If you’re excited to see F9, the latest edition of the Fast & Furious movie franchise, but can’t remember what happened before, James Corden has you covered. The Late Late Show host filmed a recap of the entire series that helps connect the dots between the feuds, car chases and wild adventures of the series.

In a fast-talking 10 minutes, Corden reviews the events of the past eight movies “just to get everybody up to speed.” The journey starts with 2011’s The Fast & The Furious, for which Corden introduces all the major characters in the series, including Vin Diesel’s Dom and Paul Walker’s Brian. The host describes all of the characters as “mavericks who refuse to play by the rules.” The rest of clip will catch you up, but may also confuse you more if you’ve missed a few of the films.

Over a year after F9 was originally set to arrive in theaters, the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious saga arrives on June 25th. The latest trailer for the film, released in April, pits Dom against his own brother, played by John Cena.

In addition to Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang (whose character was killed off in an earlier film yet somehow comes back) all return for the latest installment, as does Charlize Theron’s supervillain. Helen Mirren also reprises her Fast universe role as the mother of a character played by Jason Stratham, who does not appear in this one. (While both Cardi B and Ozuna make appearances in F9, neither show up in the new trailer.)

Also returning to the franchise is director Justin Lin, who previously helmed The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6.