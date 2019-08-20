James Bond 25 Confirms Title: ‘No Time to Die’

The 25th James Bond film has confirmed its title, No Time to Die. The announcement came from the official 007 Twitter account, which also confirmed Daniel Craig’s return to the franchise as its protagonist. The film will premiere April 3rd, 2020, in the U.K. and April 8th in the U.S.

No Time to Die marks Craig’s fifth turn as James Bond and follows 2015’s Spectre. Craig’s first 007 film was 2006’s Casino Royale, having taken over the role from Pierce Brosnan. Craig previously stated in 2017 that he would be returning for the 25th Bond film.

No Time to Die was originally slated for a November 2019 release with famed British director Danny Boyle leading the project, but was postponed after Boyle left and was replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective, Beasts of No Nation). Fleabag and Killing Eve mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge was also brought in to help punch up the script.

According to Reuters, No Time to Die will see Bond “enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service before an old friend, Felix Leiter, from the CIA turns up asking for help.” Bond then embarks on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist while hunting down a “mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology” — a classic Bond film, in other words.

Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw will all reprise their roles as M, Moneypenny and Q, respectively.