Watch James Bond Tangle With New 00 Agents, Super Villains in ‘No Time to Die’ Trailer

Daniel Craig’s James Bond comes out of retirement for one last job in the new trailer for No Time to Die, set to hit theaters next April.

The 25th film in the Bond franchise finds 007 living quietly in Jamaica after the events of Spectre when his old friend, CIA agent Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), enlists him for a mission. Bond accepts and he’s quickly thrown into a chaotic milieu that boasts a new 00 agent, Nomi (Lashana Lynch), his old love interest Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) and the surprise return of an old foe, Bloefeld (Christoph Waltz).

The new trailer features plenty of spy craft, crazy Q gadgets and chase scenes, but the clip hinges on a confrontation between Bond and a new villain, Safin, played by Rami Malek, who’s got a penchant for Phantom of the Opera masks and seems to be tinkering with some very high-level tech. “License to kill, history of violence — I could be speaking to my own reflection,” Safin says to Bond. “Only your skills die with your body, mine will survive long after I’m gone.”

Bond fires back, “History isn’t kind to men who play God.”

No Time to Die will mark Craig’s last film as James Bond, ending a tenure that began with 2006’s Casino Royale. No Time to Die was originally slated for a November 2019 release with British director Danny Boyle at the helm, but the project was postponed after Boyle left and was replaced by Cary Jaji Fukunaga. The screenplay was written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.