Old Friends Reunite to Get Shot Out of Cannon in New ‘Jackass Forever’ Trailer

The unparalleled brain trust that is the Jackass crew is back with more brilliant idiocy in the new trailer for Jackass Forever, set to arrive in theaters October 22nd.

The new film marks the franchise’s fourth and first in over 10 years, following 2010’s Jackass 3D. It was directed by co-creator Jeff Fontaine and features much of the original cast, including Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, and Preston Lacy, plus new members Jasper Dolphin (best known as a founding member of Odd Future), Sean McInerney, and Zach Holmes.

But enough with the credits — the new trailer is packed with all manner of absurdity, starting with an opening stunt in which a silver-haired Knoxville gets fired out of a giant cannon. The trailer teases a bicycle slap stunt with Machine Gun Kelly, exploding toilets, furniture store chaos, and McGhehey getting covered in honey and salmon only to find himself locked in a room with a very large bear.