 Watch the New Trailer for 'Jackass Forever' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lawmakers Propose Bipartisan 'Free Britney' Bill
Home Movies Movie News

Old Friends Reunite to Get Shot Out of Cannon in New ‘Jackass Forever’ Trailer

Fourth film in the stunt-comedy franchise will arrive in October

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The unparalleled brain trust that is the Jackass crew is back with more brilliant idiocy in the new trailer for Jackass Forever, set to arrive in theaters October 22nd.

The new film marks the franchise’s fourth and first in over 10 years, following 2010’s Jackass 3D. It was directed by co-creator Jeff Fontaine and features much of the original cast, including Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, and Preston Lacy, plus new members Jasper Dolphin (best known as a founding member of Odd Future), Sean McInerney, and Zach Holmes.

But enough with the credits — the new trailer is packed with all manner of absurdity, starting with an opening stunt in which a silver-haired Knoxville gets fired out of a giant cannon. The trailer teases a bicycle slap stunt with Machine Gun Kelly, exploding toilets, furniture store chaos, and McGhehey getting covered in honey and salmon only to find himself locked in a room with a very large bear.

In This Article: Jackass

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.