Exploding Toilets and Rattlesnakes Can Only Mean One Thing: A New ‘Jackass Forever’ Trailer

The Jackass crew, those lovable, ever-inventive scamps with impossibly high pain thresholds, brave unexpected gut punches, angry animals, electric shocks and more in the new trailer for Jackass Forever. The movie, which was supposed to be released last fall, is now set to arrive Feb. 4.

The new trailer boasts a cavalcade of obscene stunts: Steve-O gets blown up while inside a porta-potty, Ehren McGhehey braces for a gut punch delivery by heavyweight MMA fighter Francis Ngannou, and practically everyone gets tricked by a coffee truck outfitted with a device that can knock the wind out of any unsuspecting customer. The trailer also teases stunts with raging bulls, venomous rattlesnakes, and some not-very-nice-looking tarantulas.

Jackass Forever marks the franchise’s fourth film and first in over 10 years, following 2010’s Jackass 3D. It was directed by co-creator Jeff Tremaine and features much of the original cast, including Johnny Knoxville, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Preston Lacy, Steve-O, and McGehey. The film will also include new members Jasper Dolphin (a founding member of Odd Future), Sean McInerney, and Zach Holmes, as well as guest stars like Eric Andre and Machine Gun Kelly.