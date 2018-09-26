Ivan Drago Returns in Grueling New ‘Creed II’ Trailer

A decades-old rivalry is renewed in the latest trailer for Creed II, which finds Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed, head-to-head against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago.

While the core of the sequel — the fight between the sons of Creed and Drago — was revealed in Creed II‘s first trailer, the new preview provides the first glimpse of Dolph Lundgren reprising the role of Ivan Drago, the Russian boxer who killed Apollo Creed in the ring and lost a grudge match against a revenge-seeking Rocky Balboa in Rocky IV.

“He broke things in me that ain’t never been fixed,” Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa warns Adonis Creed of that Rocky IV fight against Drago. “It ain’t worth it.”

Much of the trailer focuses on Adonis Creed’s grueling preparation for the fight as well as the changing dynamics of his personal life due to his pregnant girlfriend, played by Tessa Thompson.

“Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life,” the film’s synopsis states.

“Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.”

Creed II, penned by Stallone and directed by Steven Caple Jr., arrives November 21st.