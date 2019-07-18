×
Rolling Stone
‘It Chapter Two’: James McAvoy Gets Trapped in a House of Mirrors in Final Trailer

Part two of Stephen King’s 1986 horror classic floats to theaters September 6th

By
Angie Martoccio

Reporter

“Something happens to you when you leave this town,” Mike Hanlon says in the beginning of the final trailer for It Chapter Two. “The farther away, the hazier it all gets.”

As the Losers’ Club reunite in Derry, Maine  — clinking beers in a Chinese restaurant while determining how to take down Pennywise the Dancing Clown once and for all — flashbacks to their younger selves are revealed, to the summer of 1988 when they were last together. “For 27 years, I dreamt of you,” Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) seethes through his razor-sharp teeth.

Heroic heartthrob Bill Denbrough (James McAvoy) gets trapped in a terrifying house of mirrors trying to save a child from Pennywise. He slams himself into mirror after mirror, searching for an exit that’s ultimately just his reflection. Pennywise lowers his excruciatingly long tongue out, giggling “Hello,” as Bill begs him not to harm the child through the glass.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Jessica Chastain’s Beverly Marsh is covered in blood. At the annual Scarediego Comic-Con yesteday, Chastain jokingly called the scene “Carrie on steroids.” She told host Conan O’Brien it required 4,500 gallons of fake blood on set; she suspects it will win the record for most fake blood used in a horror film.

It Chapter Two will float to theaters on September 6th.

