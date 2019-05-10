‘It Chapter 2’: See Jessica Chastain Encounter Pennywise in Unsettling New Trailer

The Losers’ Club return to the town of Derry in the haunting new trailer for It Chapter 2, in theaters September 6th.

The trailer opens with Beverly Marsh (Jessica Chastain) visiting her childhood home, hoping to find her estranged father. Instead, she’s greeted by an elderly woman, Mrs. Kersh, who invites her inside for tea.

“You know what they say about Derry?” the woman tells her with a contorted smile. “No one who dies here ever really dies.” As Chastain scans pictures on the wall, she’s overcome with fear as she comes to the horrifying realization that Mrs. Kersh is really Pennywise the Dancing Clown (a frightening Bill Skarsgård) in disguise.

The other Losers are also seen throughout the clip as they join forces to finally put an end to the killer clown. Bill Denbrough (James McAvoy) stares intensely at the sewer that Pennywise used to lure his little brother to his death nearly three decades prior. Richie Tozier (a bespectacled Bill Hader) sits at a bench beneath the looming Paul Bunyan statue as It floats across the sky with balloons. Ben Hascomb (Jay Ryan), Eddie Kaspbrak (James Ransone) and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon also appear.

Flashbacks to their younger selves can also be seen in the trailer. Unlike the novel, in which the Losers are children in 1958 and reunite in 1985, the film series is more recent—It is set in 1988 and It Chapter 2 takes place in 2016.

Like its predecessor, It Chapter 2 will be directed by Andy Muschietti. Based on Stephen King’s tweet yesterday, the writer is looking forward to having his novel return to the big screen.