 Irrfan Khan, 'Slumdog Millionaire' Actor, Bollywood Star, Dead at 53 - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next The Best Wireless Printers to Print, Scan and Copy Without a Cable Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Irrfan Khan, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Actor and Bollywood Star, Dead at 53

Beloved and prolific Indian actor also appeared in ‘Life of Pi,’ ‘The Amazing Spider-Man,’ and ‘The Darjeeling Limited’

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Actor Irrfan Khan poses for a portrait to promote the film "Puzzle" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Khan has appeared in films such as "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Jurassic World," but now the actor is facing the biggest challenge of his life as he undergoes treatment for cancer in LondonFilm Irrfan Khan, Park City, USA - 22 Jan 2018

Irrfan Khan, the Bollywood star who also starred in films like 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Life of Pi,' died Wednesday at the age of 53.

Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Irrfan Khan, the Bollywood star who also starred in films like Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi, died Wednesday at the age of 53.

No cause of death was revealed, but the actor was recently admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection, his reps said. Khan previously battled high-grade neuroendocrine cancer in March 2018, CNN reports.

“It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away,” Khan’s reps said in a statement. “Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end, and always inspired everyone who came close to him.”

India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, tweeted: “Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”

One of Bollywood’s most beloved and popular actors, Khan made his film debut with a small role in the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay! in 1988. Over the decades that followed, the prolific actor starred in dozens of Bollywood productions, winning India’s National Film Awards’ Silver Lotus Award for Best Actor for his role in 2012’s Paan Singh Tomar.

After starring in the BAFTA-winning British film The Warrior in 2001, the Indian actor caught the eye of both indie filmmakers and Hollywood, appearing in Michael Winterbottom’s A Mighty Heart in 2003 and Wes Anderson’s The Darjeeling Limited in 2007.

For American audiences, Khan’s breakout came with his role as a police detective in 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture. He later appeared in the HBO series In Treatment, Life of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World, and the Da Vinci Code sequel, Inferno.

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow tweeted: “Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember ‘the wonderful aspects of our existence’ in the darkest of days.”


In This Article: obit, Obituary, RSX

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.