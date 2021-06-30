Indiana Jones’ ‘Temple of Doom’ Fedora Sells for $300,000 at Auction

Harrison Ford’s brown fedora from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom sold for $300,000 at auction Tuesday, exceeding its pre-estimate but falling short of the record for the priciest fedora worn by the iconic character.

Auction house the Prop Store sold the fedora as part of a three-day event of movie memorabilia. The hat, created especially for the second installment in the Indiana Jones franchise, was estimated to sell between $150,000 and $250,000 at auction, the Hollywood Reporter wrote.

“Created by Herbert Johnson Hat Company, who also did the hats for Raiders of the Lost Ark, the fedora was a slight update on the original film’s version,” the Prop House said of the item. “Costume designer Anthony Powell and assistant costume designer Joanna Johnston worked closely with Herbert Johnson on the update that incorporated a more tapered crown than the prior film.”

While numerous fedoras were produced for the film, this hat specifically “originated with a member of the production team who worked on filming done in the U.S., including the river raft sequence at the start of the film and additional photography done at Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), indicating the hat may have been used for those sequences.”

While the Temple of Doom hat went for $50,000 over asking, it didn’t set the record for priciest Indiana Jones fedora: In 2015, a Raiders of the Lost Ark fedora sold for $500,000 at another Prop Store auction.

Other items in the Prop Store’s three-day auction include Carrie Fisher’s heavily annotated script from The Empire Strikes Back, an R2-SHP Light-up Remote-Control Droid from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s biker costume from Terminator 2: Judgment Day.