‘The Oath’: Ike Barinholtz, Tiffany Haddish Host Violent Thanksgiving in Hilarious Trailer

Ike Barinholtz and Tiffany Haddish navigate familial and societal lunacy in the latest teaser-trailer for The Oath, an upcoming dark comedy film about “surviving life and Thanksgiving in the age of political tribalism.”

The clip opens with the couple in bed, learning on the news that the government is enforcing Americans to sign a loyalty waiver (or “Patriot’s Oath”) – just in time for the holidays. “It’s gonna be scary the next couple days,” Barinholtz says. “We’ve just gotta remember who we are, and we’re not gonna let them change who we are.”

Tensions explode as the family arrives for a Thanksgiving dinner, leading to awkward confrontations about Chris Rock’s comedy and the sanctity of the American flag. The clip ends in an eruption of violence after the arrival of two government agents (John Cho, Billy Magnussen).

Carrie Brownstein, Meredith Hagner, Jon Barinholtz, Nora Dunn and Chris Ellis also appear in The Oath. Ike Barinholtz wrote and directed the film, which hits theaters on October 12th.