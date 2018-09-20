Watch Family Drama, Social Injustice Collide in ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ Trailer

A false accusation threatens to tear apart a flourishing family in the powerful new trailer for Barry Jenkins’ upcoming movie, If Beale Street Could Talk.

The film is based on James Baldwin’s 1974 novel of the same name and tells the story of Fonny and Tish. The young couple is expecting their first child when Fonny is framed for a crime, forcing Tish to enlist her dysfunctional family to help prove his innocence. The new trailer perfectly captures Jenkins’ mesmerizing style as it moves between Tish and Fonny’s passion, the conflict and love that permeates Tish’s family and the harsh realities of being black in America.

If Beale Street Could Talk stars newcomer KiKi Layne as Tish and Stephan James as Fonny. The cast also boasts Regina King, Colman Domingo, Teyonah Parris, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Beach, Ed Skrein, Diego Luna, Dave Franco and Pedro Pascal. It’s set to open in select theaters on November 30th.

If Beale Street Could Talk follows Jenkins’ breakout film, Moonlight, which won Best Picture at the 2016 Oscars.