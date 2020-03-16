 Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Rolling Stone
Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

“Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now,” actor says

Angie Martoccio

Idris Elba arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw." Elba said in an Instagram post on that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating himself, but has shown no symptoms yetVirus Outbreak-Idris Elba, Los Angeles, United States - 14 Jul 2019

Idris Elba took to Twitter to announce that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutt

Idris Elba revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He broke the news via Twitter on Monday.

“This morning I got some test results back for coronavirus and it came back positive — and it sucks,” he said in the clip, his wife Sabrina Dhowre behind him. Elba notes that he doesn’t have any symptoms of COVID-19, but got tested after he was exposed to someone who had the virus. Elba quarantined himself last Friday; Dhowre has not yet been tested.

“This is serious,” he continued. “Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, the people out there who aren’t showing symptoms can easily spread it.”

Elba informed his colleagues, friends and family of the news, and claimed they’ve all been supportive. “Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now,” he added. “If you’re feeling ill, or you feel like you should be tested or you’ve been exposed, then do something about it. We live in a divided world, we can all feel it. It’s been bullshit. But now is the time for solidarity, now is the time for thinking about each other.”

Elba is the latest actor to test positive for COVID-19. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson recently revealed that they had tested positive.

Others, like Arnold Schwarzenegger, have called for social distancing; the actor posted a video advising others not to go outside. “We don’t go out,” the former California governor said, flanked by his pets Whiskey and Lulu. “We don’t go to restaurants. We don’t do anything like that anymore here. We just eat with Whiskey and with Lulu and we have a good time… So much more fun than going outside!”

