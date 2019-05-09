Watch Hillary Swank Battle Robot in Thrilling ‘I Am Mother’ Trailer

A twisted family drama involving robots and humans plays out in a dystopian future in the chilling new trailer for I Am Mother, which premieres June 7th on Netflix.

The film stars Clara Rugaard as a teenage girl who’s been raised in a quarantined facility by Mother, a sentient robot (voiced by Rose Byrne) who was ostensibly programmed to repopulate humanity after its extinction. But when a stranger, played by Hillary Swank, arrives at the facility, Mother’s carefully laid plans — whatever they may be — begin to unravel.

The trailer teases a space-age psycho-drama as Swank’s character and Mother vie for the young girl’s trust, a battle of wills that leads to some actual robot-vs-human fighting. Swank’s character seems to suggest that Mother is part of a robot army that’s actually behind the destruction of Earth, whispering to the girl, “You haven’t seen what they’ve done.” The clip closes with Mother’s eerily calm AI voice explaining, “Daughter, your whole life I’ve taught you to see the bigger picture. Everything I do is to protect you.”