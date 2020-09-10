‘I Am Greta’ Trailer Chronicles Greta Thunberg’s Climate Fight, Ocean Voyage

Hulu has released a new trailer for its upcoming documentary on climate activist Greta Thunberg, I Am Greta, which will arrive on the streaming service November 13th.

The film offers a detailed look at Thunberg’s work over the past few years, as her strike for climate action outside the Swedish Parliament transformed into a global movement. The new trailer captures this scope, with plenty of never-before-seen footage, including some from her boat voyage across the Atlantic Ocean en route to United Nations’ Climate Action Summit.

The trailer also highlights the way the film explores Thunberg’s public work, alongside her personal life, with intimate footage from home, as well as interviews with Thunberg in which she discusses being an outsider at school and having Asperger’s syndrome. In the trailer’s final shot, French president Emmanuel Macron asks Thunberg if she reads a lot about the climate, to which Thunberg replies, “A lot. I am a nerd.”

I Am Greta was directed by Nathan Grossman. The film will have its North American premiere Friday, September 11th, as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.