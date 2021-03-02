Women in Comedy Take Back the Mic in ‘Hysterical’: Watch the Trailer

FX has released the trailer for Hysterical, a new documentary feature that offers an honest, funny, and poignant portrayal of what it’s like to be a woman in stand-up comedy. The documentary will premiere April 2nd on FX at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and will be available for streaming via FX on Hulu the next day.

Directed by Andrea Nevins (The Other F Word), Hysterical takes a behind-the-scenes look at the accomplishments — as well as the trials and tribulations — of women comedians. From weird, casually misogynistic introductions onstage (“We gotta young lady coming up! Let’s see how this goes down!”), to the systemic threat of sexual harassment in comedy spaces, the film examines what it really means to break through comedy’s glass ceiling — and how much work there still needs to be done.

Hysterical includes interviews with Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Nikki Glaser, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Jessica Kirson (an executive producer on the film), Lisa Lampanelli, Wendy Liebman, Carmen Lynch, Bonnie McFarlane, Sherri Shepherd, and Iliza Shlesinger. The documentary also includes a conversation with Kelly Bachman, the comedian who went viral for heckling Harvey Weinstein while he was in the audience for one of her sets.