Watch Trailer for Devastating Portrait of Life After Hurricane Maria

Three Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria struggle to rebuild their lives and return home in the trailer for the new documentary, After Maria. The 37-minute film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and will arrive on Netflix May 24th.

After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, countless families were told by FEMA that their houses were too unsafe to live in, forcing them to relocate to transitional shelters set-up in various hotels in New York City.

The trailer for the film captures the difficulty of living in a cramped hotel room and adjusting to life in a completely new city while also showing the continued indifference of the federal government and the Trump administration as aid is slashed and the families’ FEMA housing assistance nears expiration. “I don’t know if we will have that help at hand,” one woman says. “If they will help us get a place, or if we’re going to be in the streets.”

After Maria was directed by Nadia Hallgren and produced by Oscar-winner Roger Ross Williams.