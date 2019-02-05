Watch Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis Lend Voices to Delightful ‘Missing Link’ Trailer

The world’s greatest explorer and a lonely Sasquatch named Susan trek around the world in the charming new trailer for the animated film, Missing Link, out April 12th.

The new film stars Hugh Jackman as the explorer, Sir Lionel Frost, and Zach Galifianakis as Susan, the titular “missing link” creature. Neither ape, nor man, Susan is the last of his species, but he convinces Frost to take him to the mythical Himalayan valley of Shangri-La, where he believes he’ll find his long-lost relatives, the Yetis. Along the way, Frost and Susan team up with another adventurer, Adelina Fortnight, voiced by Zoe Saldana.

The clip for Missing Link teases the trio’s delightful journey as they venture across forests, deserts, jungles and oceans. Susan’s enormity also prompts plenty of physical humor, whether he’s tumbling through stone walls, failing to throw Frost out of an ice cave or punching an assailant straight through a saloon window and deadpanning, “Oh boy, that is gonna let in an awful draft.”

Chris Butler wrote and directed Missing Link. The film also stars Timothy Olyphant, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, David Walliams, Matt Lucas, Ching Valdes-Aran and Amrita Acharia.