Watch Hugh Jackman Face Up to Corruption in ‘Bad Education’ Trailer

HBO has released a trailer for its upcoming film, Bad Education, which stars Hugh Jackman as a school district superintendent caught in the middle of an embezzlement scandal.

Jackman stars alongside Allison Janney and Ray Romano in the film, which was directed by Cory Finley. The movie is based on the 2004 New York Magazine article by author Robert Kolker (Lost Girls). The film dramatizes one of the largest education scandals in American history in which Tassone and district official Pam Gluckin, played by Janney, were accused of stealing hundreds of thousands from the district’s budget. Screenwriter Mike Makowsky was a student in the real-life district when the scandal broke.

The official synopsis notes, “Based on a true story, a student reporter starts to trace embezzlement at the Roslyn School District, in Long Island after the assistant superintendent makes a crucial mistake that hints at corruption that spans over a decade. Dr. Frank Tassone, played by Hugh Jackman serves as the superintendent of the district that he led to be the fourth best in the country. He’s forced to deal with the fallout of this scandal and attempts to protect others — and himself.”

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, will air April 25th on HBO.