Adam Sandler Solves October 31st Mystery in ‘Hubie Halloween’ Trailer

Adam Sandler is a Halloween obsessive tasked with solving a string of mysterious disappearances in the first trailer for Hubie Halloween, a “family friendly” comedy arriving on Netflix on October 7th.

“Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules,” Netflix says of the film. “But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them.”

In addition to Sandler’s Bobby Boucher-esque Hubie, the cast also includes long-time co-star Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi, George Wallace, Shaquille O’Neal and fellow SNL alums like Maya Rudolph, Tim Meadows, Mikey Day, Melissa Villasenor, Colin Quinn and Rob Schneider.

The film, based in the famed witch town of Salem, Massachusetts, is Sandler’s latest movie under his exclusive deal with Netflix, following 2019’s Murder Mystery.