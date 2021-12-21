‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Is Here: Here’s How to Watch the New ‘Matrix’ Film Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“I’ve had dreams that weren’t just dreams. Am I crazy?” Keanu Reeves asks, as Neo, in The Matrix Resurrections.

Matrix fans have had to wait years for the follow-up to 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions. But this week, the newest chapter in the legendary sci-fi saga finally premieres in theaters and on HBO Max.

Here’s how to reserve your tickets for The Matrix Resurrections, and the best ways to watch all the action for free at home by streaming the latest Matrix movie on HBO Max.

When Is The Matrix Resurrections in Theaters?

The Matrix Resurrections premieres in theaters and on IMAX on December 22, 2021. You can check out showtimes and buy tickets online on Fandango.

But moviegoers who don’t want to head to the theater or IMAX to watch the latest installment can stream the Warner Bros. title at home by watching The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max. Here’s how to do it.

How to Watch The Matrix Resurrections Online

The Matrix Resurrections premieres on HBO Max on December 22nd, alongside the movie’s theatrical release. According to HBO, you’ll have 31 days to watch the new Matrix movie on the streaming platform for free with an HBO Max subscription.

How to Stream The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max

Not every HBO Max account will let you stream The Matrix Resurrections online. To watch the 2021 Matrix movie online, you’ll need HBO Max’s ad-free plan, which starts at $14.99 per month. The ad-free package will let you stream The Matrix Resurrections online as many times as you want within that month-long streaming period.

Keep your subscription and get access to stream HBO Max’s full range of shows, movies and specials, including Succession, White Lotus and the new Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

How to Watch The Matrix Resurrections Online Free

HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial so there isn’t a way to stream The Matrix Resurrections free online, but HBO Max subscribers can pay the $14.99 subscription fee once (the price of a single movie ticket) and essentially watch the Matrix 2021 reboot online free as many times as they want after that.

How to Watch The Matrix Trilogy on HBO Max

If you’re new to The Matrix, you can start from the beginning of the trilogy and stream the first film in the franchise online right now.

HBO Max has all three Matrix movies available to watch online with any of its subscription plans. The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions are all streaming on HBO Max right now. So if you plan to stream Resurrections this week, you can watch them in order on one streaming service.

The Matrix Resurrections Cast, Runtime, Rating

Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity) reprise their Matrix roles for Resurrections, and stars including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra and Jonathan Groff also join the fourth installment’s cast. The Matrix Resurrections has a runtime of approximately 2 hours, 28 minutes and is rated R.

