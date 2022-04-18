How to Watch ‘The Batman’ Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After The Batman soared into theaters across the country back in March, it was only a matter of time before fans could watch the box office hit at home. One of the most-anticipated movies of 2022, the Robert Pattinson-starring flick has finally arrived on HBO Max for the first time. Here’s how to stream The Batman online, and how you can catch up on every Batman movie in the franchise.

Buy: HBO Max Subscription at $14.99

Is The Batman Streaming Online?

Following its theatrical release, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, is now streaming online. Now streaming on HBO Max, you can also buy or rent The Batman online now on YouTube, Vudu, or Apple TV. Read on for how to watch the new release online right now.

How to Stream The Batman on HBO Max

If you want to stream The Batman online, you’ll need to subscribe to HBO Max.

Subscriptions start at $9.99 for the month for HBO Max (With Ads), or $14.99 each month for HBO Max (Ad-Free). Both subscriptions give you access to the new titles on the streaming platform and its app, including new content and originals from HBO, DC, and others.

Your subscription even gives you exclusive access to certain Warner Bros. releases for the year, like streaming The Batman online and films like Dune or the newest Matrix.

If you want the ability to download films, then you’ll need HBO Max’s ad-free tier package, which lets you download up to 30 titles to watch whenever you’re not near WiFi. Plus, you can stream certain titles in 4K UHD, though it may depend on the series or movie.

How to Stream The Batman for Free Online

There isn’t technically a way to stream The Batman for free online right now, and Batman fans will need an HBO Max subscription to watch it. While you can’t watch it for free there, you may be eligible to get HBO Max included with certain wireless plans, which will let you watch The Batman without paying extra for an HBO Max subscription.

Does HBO Max Have a Free Trial?

HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial to stream movies like The Batman online free so you’ll still need one of its packages, whether you go with the ad-supported or ad-free plan. That said, there are a few ways you can get HBO Max free that you might not realize you can take advantage of right now.

Get HBO Max With AT&T: AT&T customers with certain wireless and internet plans might be able to get HBO Max included with your AT&T package. If you want HBO Max for free, you’ll need an AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Fiber – Internet 1000, or the DirectTV Stream Choice plans, which gets you HBO Max included at no additional cost. You can check out more about how to get HBO Max free through AT&T here.

Get HBO Max With Cricket Wireless: Another way you can get HBO Max? Cricket includes HBO Max with its $60 Unlimited package, which gives you access to HBO Max’s ad-supported plan with your monthly wireless bill. Check out how to get HBO Max through Cricket here.

How to Watch All of the Batman Movies in Order

If you want to watch all of the Batman movies before streaming The Batman with Robert Pattinson, most of the films are available on a streaming service, while others are available to buy on DVD or Blu-ray. From the Michael Keaton movies to the newest releases, we found all the ways to watch the Batman movies online here.