‘Do You Like Scary Movies?’ Here’s Where to Watch All the ‘Scream’ Movies Online

What started with a terrifying phone call has now turned into an entire franchise of fear as the Scream movie series welcomes its latest incarnation into theaters.

Scream (also referred to as Scream 5) hits theaters this weekend, with stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette all reprising their roles from the first four Scream movies.

The 2022 Scream follows the residents of Woodsboro as they face off against a new stranger sporting the iconic Ghostface mask. Is he a copycat killer or is he connected to secrets from the town’s deadly past?

Joining the original stars are new cast additions Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding and Jack Quaid.

When Does the New Scream 5 Premiere?

Scream 5 hits theaters on Friday, January 14 (see showtimes and get tickets here). The 2022 Scream movie is premiering exclusively in theaters and won’t be available for streaming just yet. If you want to watch the new Scream online, you’ll have to wait until after its theatrical run, as which time Paramount Pictures will announce a home for streaming Scream 2022 online.

While you can’t stream Scream 5 just yet, there is some good news: all of the other films in the Scream franchise are available to stream right now. Here’s where to find all of the Scream films online and how to stream them for free.

How to Watch Scream Online

The Scream franchise debuted in 1996, with a screenplay by Kevin Williamson (then best-known for creating Dawson’s Creek) and director Wes Craven, a lifelong horror fan who created the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. The film was a huge commercial and critical success, bringing in almost $200 million at the box office worldwide, while helping to revive the “slasher film” genre (just see all the other horror films that were made after the success of Scream). The opening scene with Drew Barrymore remains one of the most memorable — and most-spoofed — scenes today.

If you want to watch the original Scream online, you can find it on Peacock. A Peacock subscription starts at just $4.99 a month and will let you watch the 1996 Scream online on your laptop, TV, tablet or phone. You can stream Scream as many times as you want with your Peacock login.

You can also rent the original Scream online for $2.99 on Amazon. You can also download the Scream movie online by purchasing it for $7.99 on Amazon.

How to Watch Scream 2 Online

After the success of Scream, the filmmakers immediately went into production on a sequel. Scream 2 was released in 1997 and follows Campbell’s Sidney Prescott as she tries to uncover the person — or people — behind a series of copycat crimes.

Just like the original Scream, you can watch Scream 2 online at PeacockTV.com. While Peacock does offer a free streaming tier, you’ll need to sign-up for a Peacock subscription in order to stream Scream 2 online.

You can also watch Scream 2 on Amazon by renting it for $2.99 or purchasing a digital download of the film for $9.99 here.

How to Watch Scream 3 Online

The Scream franchise continued with Scream 3, which hit theaters in 2000. Want to watch Scream 3 online? The film is available to stream online at Starz.com. Starz is currently offering a 7-day free trial which you can grab here to watch Scream 3 online free.

Use the trial to watch the 2000 Scream movie free and get free streaming to all of Starz’s movies, TV shows and specials. A monthly membership starts at just $8.99 after your free week is up.

You can also stream some Scream movies on Hulu. Hulu currently has Scream 3 available to stream online. Sign-up for Hulu’s free trial here and use it to watch Scream 3 online free. Hulu currently offers a 30-day free trial, which you can use to watch the Scream movies free in addition to all of Hulu’s on-demand content. A Hulu subscription is just $6.99 a month after that.

Prefer to rent or own the film? You can also watch Scream 3 online on Amazon.

How to Watch Scream 4 Online

After a decade-long hiatus, Scream 4 was green-lit in 2010 with Williamson and Craven once again helming the project. The fourth installment in the Scream franchise premiered in April 2011 with Campbell’s Prescott encountering Ghostface once again, this time while on a book tour talking about her previous near-death experiences.

If you want to watch Scream 4 online, you have a couple of options: Amazon has Scream 4 available for rental ($3.99) or purchase ($4.99) here.

Want to watch Scream 4 online free? Get a 7-day free trial to Showtime with this Amazon Prime Video deal and use it to stream Scream 4 free on your computer, TV, tablet or phone. Your Showtime subscription renews at $10.99 a month after your free trial is over.

You can also watch Scream 4 online free on Hulu. Grab the Hulu 30-day free trial and use it to stream Scream 4 for free. Cancel your Hulu subscription before your free streaming month ends, or stay on for just $6.99 a month.

Note: not all of the Scream movies are on Hulu – the streaming service currently only has Scream 3 and Scream 4 available to stream online.

Are the Scream Movies on Amazon?

Amazon is your best bet to find the Scream movies online. You can rent or download the Scream movies via Amazon Prime Video, or purchase the trilogy collection (Scream 1-3) on Blu-ray/DVD. Scream 4 is available for purchase on Blu-ray/DVD separately here.

Amazon is also where you can stream and download episodes of Scream: The TV Series, which was a show that was inspired by the movie franchise, and ran on MTV and VH1 for three seasons between 2015 and 2019.

