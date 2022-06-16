‘Lightyear’ Is Here, But When Can You Stream the New Pixar Movie Online?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

“To infinity, and beyond!” the toy astronaut Buzz Lightyear famously said nearly 27 years ago in the original Toy Story movie. And now, with several films in the Disney and Pixar franchise, Toy Story fans will get to know the story that inspired one of Andy’s favorite toys from the 1995 animated classic.

Here’s when Lightyear launches into theaters, and when you might be able to stream it online.

Review: Lightyear Transforms a Pixar O.G. From Action Figure to Disney Action Hero

When Does Lightyear Premiere in Theaters?

Lightyear premieres in theaters on June 17, 2022. The film’s rollout is taking a detour from other previous animated releases, exclusively playing in theaters for the time being. Tickets are available to purchase online on Fandango.

Is Lightyear Going to Be on Disney+?

The producers behind Lightyear have yet to confirm an exact streaming home for the film, though it’s likely to be streaming online on Disney+, which is where you can watch the other Toy Story movies online.

Instead of premiering on Disney+ like other recent Pixar releases, Lightyear is only playing in theaters at press time. But most films hit streaming and VOD after a 45-day theatrical window, so with that timeline in mind, we’d guess that you’ll be able to stream Lightyear online on or around August 1.

How to Watch Lightyear Online for Free

You can’t currently stream Lightyear online for free. When it does hit streaming services (presumably on Disney+), you’ll need a subscription to the streamer to watch Lightyear online. Disney+ subscriptions start at $7.99 per month, or you can sign up for an annual Disney+ subscription for $79.99.

Disney+ doesn’t have a free trial, but Verizon customers with certain Unlimited plans can get it for free with the Disney+ on Us promotion.

To get more out of your streaming, you can get the Disney+ Bundle, which includes Hulu (ad-supported) and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

How to Watch Every Toy Story Movie Online Free

With Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz, Keke Palmer as the voice of Izzy Hawthorne, Taika Waititi as the voice of Mo, and Peter Sohn as the voice of Buzz’s robotic cat Sox, Lightyear is based on the story behind the Buzz, the toy from Toy Story. And if you want to revisit the franchise that introduced the world to the unforgettable astronaut, all four Toy Story movies are streaming online. Here’s where you can stream them for free and buy them online.

Where to Stream Toy Story

The 1995 Toy Story original is streaming for free on Disney+, or is available to rent or buy digitally on Prime Video.

Where to Stream Toy Story 2

The Toy Story sequel is streaming free on Disney+; you can rent or buy it on Prime Video.

Where to Stream Toy Story 3

Stream Toy Story 3 free on Disney+, or rent it for $3.99 in UHD or buy it for $9.99 on Prime Video.

Where to Stream Toy Story 4

The final film in the Toy Story franchise is streaming free on Disney+, and it’s also available to rent or own from Prime Video.

Don’t want to stream the digital versions of the Toy Story films? You can also buy the complete Toy Story collection on DVD and Blu-ray on Amazon. Right now, the complete sets are both discounted online.

