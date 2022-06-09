Want to Watch ‘Jurassic World Dominion?’ Here’s How to Stream the New ‘Jurassic Park’ Movie Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

“If our world’s going to survive, what matters is what we do now,” warns Laura Dern’s character Dr. Ellie Sattler in Jurassic World Dominion, the newest and seemingly final chapter in the Jurassic Park saga.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow and co-executive produced by Steven Spielberg, the summer blockbuster is in theaters as of June 10, and wraps up the Jurassic World trilogy that started back in 2015.

Along with Dern, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jeff Goldblum face off against raptors, one very angry pterodactyl, and, as Sam Neill’s returning character Dr. Alan Grant reminds everyone in the trailer, “the biggest carnivore the world has ever seen.”

Here’s what you need to know about streaming Jurassic World Dominion, where to buy tickets, and how to catch up on the rest of the franchise before heading to the theater.

When Is Jurassic World Dominion in Theaters?

Jurassic World Dominion premieres in theaters across the country on Friday, June 10, 2022. You can check out your local theater’s showtimes for the blockbuster ahead of time, and pick up tickets in advance online through Fandango.

You can also see Dominion in both IMAX and 3D to experience every dinosaur chase and action scene like you’re right on set.

Is Jurassic World Dominion Streaming Online?

The short answer: Not yet. You’ll see posters and trailers that all say the final Jurassic Park film is “only in theaters.” Dominion isn’t technically streaming at the same time as its theatrical release, so moviegoers will only be able to watch it on the big screen for now.

That said, you can generally stream most new movie releases around 45 days after they premiere in the theater. Even though Universal Pictures hasn’t announced an official streaming release date for Jurassic World Dominion, there’s a chance it could follow that same release schedule. If that’s the case, we could potentially expect to see Jurassic World Dominion on streaming services in time before the end of July.

There’s no word yet on where you can stream the new Jurassic Park movie online, though most Universal Pictures releases have ended up on Peacock. If the same holds true, you’ll be able to watch Jurassic World Dominion on Peacock in the next few weeks.

How to Watch the Jurassic Park Movies for Free Online

Before seeing Jurassic World Dominion, here’s everywhere you can watch the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies online. Plus, how to stream them all in order.

Where to Stream Jurassic Park Free Online

The original Jurassic Park film is streaming on Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max. Hulu and HBO subscribers can stream the blockbuster online for free, while you can rent the movie for $3.99 on Prime Video.

If you don’t have Hulu, you can sign up for Hulu’s 30-day free trial for the ad-supported or ad-free package, and stream the Jurassic Park films before paying the monthly fee.

HBO Max, meantime, doesn’t offer a free trial, but there are a few ways you can stream Jurassic Park on HBO Max for free. Cricket Wireless customers with the unlimited $60/month plan can get HBO Max with their plan. Get HBO Max with Cricket Wireless here.

Another way to get HBO Max for free is through AT&T’s Unlimited Elite, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Choice plans. Get HBO Max with AT&T here.

Where to Stream The Lost World: Jurassic Park Online

Stream the Jurassic Park sequel online on Hulu and HBO Max.

Where to Stream Jurassic Park 3 Online

You can watch the final movie in the original Jurassic Park trilogy on Hulu and HBO Max.

Where to Stream Jurassic World Online

Jurassic World fans can rent or purchase the 2015 blockbuster starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard on Prime Video.

Where to Stream Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Online

Released in 2018, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is available to rent in UHD for $3.99 or to own for $9.99 on Prime Video.

Is Jurassic Park Based on a Book?

Dive into the novel that inspired the original Jurassic Park movie. Michael Crichton’s bestseller is available on Amazon in both paperback and the Kindle edition and on sale right now timed to the new Jurassic Park movie release.

