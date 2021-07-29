How to Watch Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in ‘Jungle Cruise’ on Disney+

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“Everything you see wants to kill you — and can,” Dwayne Johnson warns in the trailer for Disney’s new blockbuster Jungle Cruise.

The Rock, who plays a skipper named Frank Wolff, and Emily Blunt, who stars as researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, set sail on “a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon,” according to Disney, in the new adventure film that arrives in theaters and on Disney+ this weekend.

Here’s how to stream Jungle Cruise at home on Disney+, along with where to get tickets if you want to see it in theaters.

When Does Jungle Cruise Come Out?

Jungle Cruise, which is inspired by a real-life Disneyland ride, will be available to watch on Disney+ starting on July 30th. Meanwhile, the film will also arrive in movie theaters on Friday, so you have multiple places for you and your family to catch the much-anticipated Disney feature.

How to Watch Jungle Cruise on Disney+

Like Cruella and Black Widow before it, Jungle Cruise will be streaming on Disney+ with Premier Access starting Friday. You’ll need to pay an additional, one-time fee of $29.99 on top of your Disney+ subscription to watch it on the streaming platform.

Premier Access lets you watch it before everyone else on a standard Disney+ membership, as the film won’t be streaming until November 12 to regular Disney+ subscribers. Once you purchase the film with Premier Access, you’ll always be able to watch it with your Disney+ account, and as many times as you want.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, standard base subscriptions cost you $7.99 every month, though we’re big fans of the Disney bundle plan that includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month.

Does Disney+ Have a Free Trial?

No, you can’t watch Disney+ for free like you can with a streaming service like Hulu, but that doesn’t mean you’re completely out of luck. There are still a few other ways you can get Disney+ included without paying a monthly subscription rate. If you’re a Verizon customer, check your plan to see if it qualifies for the Disney+ on Us promotion.

Some Verizon Unlimited plans include a six-month Disney+ subscription. Another easy way to get Disney+ free is by signing up for Amazon Music Unlimited, which gets you six months of free streaming to all of Disney+’s library, as well as millions of songs on Amazon (Bookmark our Disney+ Free Trial Guide for updated deals and promotions).

Keep in mind that even with a Disney+ free trial, you’ll still need to pay the $29.99 Premier Access fee to watch Jungle Cruise right away.

Is Jungle Cruise in Movie Theaters?

Jungle Cruise will also play in movie theaters across the country this summer. Fandago is your best bet for buying tickets ahead of time, and you can always see a full list of the film’s showtimes in your area as well.

Jungle Cruise Rating, Runtime, Plot and Cast

Jungle Cruise has a runtime of 2 hours, 7 minutes and is rated PG-13. Along with Johnson and Blunt, the cast features Paul Giamatti, Jesse Plemons, Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall.

According to an official synopsis from Disney, movie goers can expect quite the cinematic journey: “Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities — possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate — and mankind’s — hangs in the balance.”

