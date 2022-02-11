How to Watch Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Movie Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

A livestream concert-slash-wedding takes an unexpected, viral twist in Jennifer Lopez’s latest movie Marry Me. And if you’ve already memorized all the lyrics to the film’s catchy title track, you’re in luck: The rom-com finally lands in theaters and begins streaming online, just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

Marry Me also stars Maluma as Lopez’s pop superstar character Kat Valdez’s fiance Bastian, as well as Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a concertgoer who marries Valdez on stage during the film’s live broadcast scene.

“There’s a lot about [Kat] that only somebody like me could understand, right?” Lopez says in her new Rolling Stone cover story. “I had to keep reminding myself: You know what it’s like to be onstage in front of an arena full of people and something embarrassing happens. That’s happened to you.”

Ahead of the film’s premiere, you can revisit our full Rolling Stone interview with Lopez online now. And below, here’s everything you need to know to watch Marry Me online for free, along with how to score tickets to the musical rom-com this Valentine’s Day weekend.

When Is Marry Me in Theaters?

Marry Me premiered in theaters on Feb. 11, just in time for Valentine’s Day. You can check available showtimes and buy tickets online on sites like Fandango here.

Is Marry Me Streaming Online?

Yes, Marry Me is streaming exclusively on Peacock at the same time it’s showing in actual movie theaters. Peacock has the exclusive streaming rights to Marry Me, so it’s the only platform (at press time) that you can stream the new flick online.

You can watch Marry Me on Peacock through their “Peacock Premium” tier, which starts at just $4.99/month — cheaper than the price of a movie ticket. That will let you stream Marry Me on-demand on Peacock as many times as you want.

Your Peacock subscription lets you watch Marry Me on TV via the Peacock TV app or stream Marry Me online through your computer, tablet or phone.

How to Watch Marry Me Free Online

Peacock charges $4.99 for a subscription to watch Marry Me, but you have a few ways to stream Marry Me for free online.

Even though Peacock has a free streaming plan, subscribers will need the Peacock Premium package to stream Marry Me online. The plan starts at $4.99/month, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stream Peacock for free. You actually have a couple ways to get the Premium tier included, so long as you have certain Xfinity or Cox Internet packages.

1. Watch Marry Me Free With Peacock Premium + Xfinity Plan

You might be eligible to get Peacock Premium for free with certain Xfinity plans, like the Xfinity Flex and Xfinity X1 plans. You’ll create your Peacock account like normal, and then you link up your Xfinity account to get the package for free. You can check to see if your account qualifies for free Peacock Premium online.

2. Watch Marry Me Free With Peacock Premium + Cox Internet

Another way to stream Marry Me and get Peacock Premium for free is with certain Cox Internet plans. You can check to see if your Cox Internet subscription includes Peacock Premium on Peacock’s website.

Does Peacock Have a Free Trial?

Peacock is one of the few streaming services that does not currently offer a free trial. Instead, Peacock offers free streaming of select shows and movies through its free tier. With the free Peacock subscription, you can stream episodes from shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation.

With the Peacock free trial package, you can stream thousands of hours of titles, along with games and news shows. But again, you’ll need to upgrade to the Peacock Premium plan to watch Marry Me online.

The Peacock Premium subscription lets you stream Marry Me online for free, along with live sporting events like the Olympics, for just under $5 each month.

You can read more about all the Peacock plan details online to find the right package for you and your household.

How to Listen to the Marry Me Soundtrack

From the title track to songs like “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Pa Ti (for You),” fans have been able to get familiar with all the songs on Marry Me‘s excellent soundtrack before the film’s theatrical release.

“Marry Me is a fun, gaudy rom-com with a fun, gaudy soundtrack, successfully tapping the distinct musical styles of the film’s co-stars, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, who perform together and solo throughout the LP,” Rolling Stone‘s Tomás Mier wrote in the soundtrack’s album review.

Can’t get the Marry Me songs out of your head after watching the film? You can now stream the complete soundtrack, including tracks like “Marry Me” and ballads like “On My Way” on streaming platforms, including Amazon Music. You can also buy the Marry Me original motion picture soundtrack online in CD format.

Amazon

Buy: 'Marry Me' Soundtrack at $11.96

Marry Me is playing in theaters on Valentine’s Day, and streaming on Peacock Premium starting Feb. 11.

