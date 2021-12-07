‘Home Alone’ (Again): Here’s How to Watch the Entire Movie Franchise Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The McAllisters accidentally left their son Kevin all by himself — for the first time — more than 30 years ago. And then, they did it again.

Ever since its Nineties premiere, Home Alone has become a holiday classic to rewatch year after year. But the iconic franchise is just as popular as ever, inspiring multiple sequels and reboots, memorable quotes and, now, even tourist destinations.

Just this month, Airbnb announced that fans of the franchise can actually book the original Home Alone house in Chicago for a one-night-only stay for the holidays (The house has already been booked, unfortunately.)

But Airbnb’s far from the only brand offering a little Home Alone nostalgia this year. LEGO recently released its own set of the Home Alone house, complete with booby traps and a zipline. And you can pick up a Home Alone AAAAAAdvent Calendar (get it?) over on Amazon.

Later this month, adidas will also launch its upcoming Home Alone-themed sneakers that are inspired by the pair Macaulay Culkin wore in the original. Even the Los Angeles Philharmonic will perform the John Williams’ score for Home Alone in Concert this December.

As for movies, this year also saw a new installment in the series, with Home Sweet Home Alone now streaming on Disney+. Here’s where to watch (most of) the Home Alone franchise, from Home Alone 2: Lost In New York to the newly released Home Sweet Home Alone.

How to Watch Home Alone Online

If you want to watch Home Alone well, from home, there are a number of ways to stream the original Home Alone movies online as well as watch the new Home Alone on Disney+. Here’s where to find the Home Alone franchise online.

Disney+: Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Home Alone 3 are all streaming on Disney+ for anyone with a subscription plan. You can also watch the latest film, Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+ as well.

Plans start at $7.99 for a monthly subscription, and yearly for $79.99.

Once you’re signed up, you can stream everything from Marvel to Pixar films, and even new releases like Peter Jackson’s eight-part Beatles documentary Get Back.

Buy: Sign Up for Disney+ at $7.99

Disney Bundle: You can also stream most of the Home Alone movies online by bundling Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month. The Disney Bundle saves you 25% compared to signing up for each of the services separately.

Buy: Disney+ Bundle Deal at $13.99+

Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and More: Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House can be streamed with your Apple TV or by renting it on Google Play.

The 2013 release Home Alone: Holiday Heist, meantime, is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. Currently, you can’t stream those two titles on Disney+, though it’s coming to the service December 17.

How to Stream Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+

The latest reboot in the Home Alone series, Home Sweet Home Alone, is streaming on Disney+ right now. The Dan Mazer-directed movie stars Archie Yates, Rob Delaney and Devin Ratray, who played Buzz McAllister in the original film. The only way you can watch the film right now is with a Disney+ subscription or bundle plan.

Buy: Sign Up for Disney+ at $7.99

How to Stream Home Alone on Disney+ Free

Unfortunately, there’s no Disney+ free trial, but we found a ton of ways you can still watch Home Alone online free especially if you’re a Verizon customer or an Amazon Music subscriber.

Verizon’s Disney+ On Us Deal: Another option: Companies like Verizon are offering customers with specific plans a six-month trial to the streaming service with its Disney+ On Us plan. Check to see if your plan is eligible for the promotion below.

Buy: Disney+ on Us Deal at Verizon

Disney+ Free Trial + Amazon Music: Instead of signing up for Disney+ by itself, you can become a new Amazon Music Unlimited user and get a six-month trial to Disney+ which will let you stream Home Alone online free.

Buy: Six-Month Disney+ Free Trial at Amazon

Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York: How to Watch the Movies Without Disney+

Buy: 'Home Alone 1 & 2' at $9.96

If you’re left without a WiFi connection or don’t want to test out a free trial to a streaming service this season, you can still watch the Home Alone movies whenever you want. The first two films starring Macaulay Culkin, Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, are available to buy as a Blu-ray collection. If you order them now, you may even get them before Christmas.

Home Alone 3 is also available to stream via Amazon Prime Video here, as is Home Alone: Holiday Heist here.