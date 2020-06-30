How to Watch ‘Hamilton’ Online: Stream the Hit Musical on Disney+

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Broadway may still be shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but fans hoping to catch the hit musical Hamilton can stream it online this weekend on Disney+.

The streaming service is releasing a a special filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed by Thomas Kail. Originally filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the musical has been repurposed for the small screen in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, giving you the chance to enjoy the stage performance with cinema-quality images and full, immersive sound.

Disney+ is premiering the Tony-winning musical exclusively on its platform for unlimited, ad-free viewing beginning Friday. You can sign up for Disney+ for just $6.99 a month here. A subscription gets you instant access to Hamilton, plus the entire slate of Disney and Marvel movies, and original shows like The Mandalorian.

Disney+ used to offer a 7-day free trial to its service, but that was recently discontinued. Our suggestion: grab this bundle deal that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $12.99 a month, which gets you all three services at a savings of 25% off. Once you’re in, you watch watch Hamilton and thousands of hours of other programming with full pause/play functions, unlimited repeat viewings and no restrictions. Use that streaming hack to test out the services; you can cancel anytime.

Hamilton premieres on Disney+ on July 3rd. Use a media streamer to watch the musical on your TV, or download the Disney+ app to stream from your laptop, tablet or phone.

Inspired by the book Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow, Hamilton opened on Broadway in 2015, with music and lyrics by Miranda. It went on to take home 11 Tony Awards, and won a Grammy for its popular soundtrack, which helped to establish cast members like Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, and Phillipa Soo as full-fledged music stars.

Stream Hamilton on Disney+ beginning July 3rd. Disney+ is also currently offering some of Miranda’s most popular films, like Mary Poppins and Moana for streaming as well. Get more details here.