How well do we really know Cruella de Vil?

One of most-anticipated films of the year hits big and small screens this week as, Cruella, starring Oscar winner Emma Stone, premieres on Disney+ with Premier Access, and in movie theaters across the country.

See showtimes and tickets for Cruella here

Cruella premieres on May 28th and takes viewers back to London’s punk rock scene in the Seventies, giving us a glimpse into the backstory of one of the most infamous Disney villains of all time.

According to an official synopsis, the new Disney film “follows a young grifter named Estella [Stone] and reveals the series of events that cause her to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous and revenge-bent Cruella.”

And, well, if you know the story of 101 Dalmatians, we don’t have to get into the details of what happens next. So line up a dog sitter and read on for how to stream Cruella.

How to Watch Cruella on Disney+

Cruella may be one of the first big film releases of the season that moviegoers will head to the theater to see (you can find a theater and tickets near you here), but you can also stream it at home on Disney+ with Premier Access starting May 28th.

To watch Cruella online, you’ll need to have an existing Disney+ subscription and then purchase Cruella for $29.99 (with unlimited viewings). If you already are a Disney+ subscriber, you can simply sign up for Premier Access to watch the movie, and you can stream it as many times as you like — something you won’t be able to do in the theater.

If you’re not a Disney+ subscriber, you can sign up now for just $7.99 a month. Your best bet is to grab the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle deal, which gets you subscriptions to all three services for just $13.99 total.

Can You Watch Cruella for Free?

The short answer: no. You can’t sign up for a free trial through Disney+ right now, and if you already have a Disney+ subscription, your only way to stream Cruella is with Premier Access for the time being.

But if you want to watch Cruella for free down the line (and watch both the animated version and 1996 release of 101 Dalmatians), it’s worth signing up for a Disney+ subscription now because subscribers will be able to stream Cruella free online beginning on August 27th. Subscriptions are only $7.99 each month.

Does Disney+ Have a Free Trial?

Get Disney+ Free: Even though the streaming service doesn’t provide a free trial with their sign-ups, we put together a guide on how to get Disney+ free here.

Verizon offers a Disney+ on Us promotion for some of the company’s Unlimited plans, which gives you six months of the streaming service free with your phone plan. It’s as simple as contacting Verizon to ask how to switch over to a new plan or to see if you already have access to the platform.

What’s the Best Disney+ Deal?

The Verizon Disney+ deal is a great option if you’re able to upgrade or change your plan, but there’s another bundle promotion that includes Hulu and ESPN+ that’s worth your time as well that expands your streaming opportunities.

The Best Value Streaming Package With Disney+: We’re constantly on the lookout for the best Disney+ streaming deals, but the ultimate promotion is the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle package for $13.99, which is perfect for sports and TV fans, as well as opens up all of the Disney+ collection to you at home.

So whether you get Premier Access to watch Cruella now or later, this can’t-beat-it deal makes sure you’re never left scrolling for something good to watch on a Friday night or — who are we kidding here? — any day of the week.

Cruella Cast, Runtime, Rating

Along with Emma Stone, who’s also an executive producer on the film, Cruella also stars multi-Oscar-winner Emma Thompson, who plays the character Baroness von Hellman.

Craig Gillespie directed the highly anticipated Disney film, and Glenn Close, who played Cruella in Disney’s 101 Dalmatians, serves as an executive producer.

Cruella has a runtime of 2 hours, 17 minutes, and it’s rated PG-13, so you can take your family to the theater or everyone can watch it at home this Memorial Day Weekend (just maybe not the dogs).

