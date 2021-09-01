How to Watch Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ on Amazon Prime for Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Streaming dreams do come true — at least when it comes to Cinderella. The latest installment of the beloved fairytale, which stars Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and Minnie Driver, is finally dancing its way into theaters and on-demand this Labor Day weekend.

And while you may think you’ve seen Cinderella before, the 2021 Amazon Original is a decidedly modern remake, with an all-new cast and soundtrack of songs and covers that makes this movie musical a cross between Disney’s classic animated film, and the pop stylings of Glee and Pitch Perfect. Per Amazon Studios, expect a “musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with.”

Now, before the clock strikes midnight this Friday, here’s everything you need to know to watch the Kay Cannon-directed musical, along with how to stream the other versions online.

When Is Cinderella 2021 Available? Release Date, Tickets

Cinderella will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 3, 2021. But your living room isn’t the only place you can watch it — the film will also open in theaters this weekend. You can check showtimes at your local theater and purchase tickets on Fandango to secure your seats.

How to Watch Cinderella Online for Free

You can stream the 2021 Cinderella free on Prime Video with your Amazon Prime membership. Sign into Amazon with your Amazon Prime account and get instant access to watch the Cinderella remake free as many times as you want. If you already have a Prime account, you’ll be able to stream the newest Cinderella film free with your Prime membership.

If you’re not currently using Prime, you can still watch the Camila Cabello musical with a free trial (see below), which lets you access the site for 30 days before you have to pay the monthly $12.99 membership fee.

Does Amazon Prime Video Have a Free Trial?

Amazon Prime has a 30-day free trial, which you can use to stream Camila Cabello’s Cinderella free online. You free trial also gets you access to other Prime Video films and Amazon Originals during your month-long test period.

Once you’re signed into Prime Video, you can also check out new releases like the Amazon Original Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, along with acclaimed series like The Pursuit of Love and a host of other releases included with Prime.

Cinderella 2021 Cast, Runtime and Rating

In addition to Cabello in the starring role and Billy Porter as the Fab G (a.k.a. the “Fabulous Godmother”), the 2021 Cinderella remake also stars James Corden, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan and Nicholas Galitzine, who plays the handsome price.

The new Cinderella film has a total runtime of 1 hour, 52 minutes, and has a PG rating that the entire family can enjoy.

How to Listen to the Cinderella Soundtrack Online

The 2021 Cinderella remake features original songs composed for the film, along with mash-ups of popular tunes from artists like Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and others. But watching the new Cinderella isn’t the only way you can hear all the songs featured in the movie.

The official Cinderella soundtrack gets its own release on Friday, featuring all the songs from the movie, like the opening scene cover of Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation,” plus the cast recording of “Somebody to Love,” as well as Cabello’s new original single “Million to One.” You can listen to the 2021 Cinderella soundtrack online on streaming platforms, including Amazon Music Unlimited, or purchase it on CD for $9.99.

Is Cinderella on Disney+?

The newest Cinderella film adaptation won’t be streaming on Disney+, but some of the previous Cinderella movies are currently available on the streaming platform.

Along with Disney’s other titles, the service has the 1950 animated original, the sequel Cinderella II: Dreams Come True, as well as the memorable 1997 live-action remake starring Brandy and Whitney Houston. Watch all the Cinderella films online on Disney+, with monthly subscriptions starting at just $7.99 per month. (You can also get the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical on DVD on Amazon, below.)

Although there isn’t an official free trial that lets you watch Disney+ without paying the monthly fee, we found a few different solutions to get you access to the films for free.

Disney+ With Amazon Music Unlimited: Amazon’s latest offering gets you six months of Disney+ for free when you sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited. You can read more about the promotion in our guide or at the link below.

Disney+ With Verizon: Verizon customers can also stream everything on Disney+ for six months, so long as you’re part of one of the company’s Unlimited plans. Starting your seventh month, you’ll pay the standard $7.99 for the first time.

Disney+ Bundle: Your other option is to bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ for only $13.99, saving you cash by combining your Disney+ account with all three services at once.

