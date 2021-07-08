Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Before she was ever fighting alongside the Avengers, Natasha Romanoff had a long uncovered history. Now, the Marvel superhero known as “Black Widow” gets to tell her story, with the release of Black Widow on Disney+.

One of most-anticipated films of the summer, Black Widow arrives nearly 11 months after it was originally scheduled for release. Postponed due to Covid, the Marvel blockbuster is finally premiering on Disney+ (with Premier Access), and in movie theaters across the country.

When Does Black Widow Come Out?

Black Widow premieres on July 9th and kicks off “Phase Four” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, giving us a glimpse into the backstory of Scarlett Johansson’s Romanoff, as she reunites with her family and sets out on a high-stakes mission to take down the “Red Room” facility seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The action-packed film is set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Since Romanoff — spoiler alert! — sacrificed her life in Avengers: Endgame to help secure one of the Infinity Stones in order to stop Thanos, this is technically a mid-quel (not quite a prequel) for her character.

So grab some popcorn, strap in, and enjoy the ride alongside one of the most elite supersoldiers in the world: here’s how to stream Black Widow.

How to Watch Black Widow on Disney+

Black Widow may be one of the biggest Marvel releases of the season that moviegoers can head to the theater to see (you can find showtimes and tickets near you here), but you can also stream Black Widow at home on Disney+ with Premier Access starting July 9th.

To watch Black Widow online, you’ll need to have an existing Disney+ subscription and then purchase Black Widow for $29.99 (with unlimited viewings). If you already are a Disney+ subscriber, you can just sign up for Premier Access to watch the movie and stream it as many times as you like — something you won’t be able to do in the theater.

If you’re not a Disney+ subscriber, you can sign up now for just $7.99 a month. Want access to even more streaming content and live TV? You’ll want to go with the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle deal, which gets you subscriptions to all three services for just $13.99 total.

Can You Watch Black Widow for Free Online?

The short answer: no. Unlike Amazon Prime or Hulu, Disney+ isn’t currently offering a free trial. So if you already have a Disney+ subscription, your only way to stream Black Widow online is with Premier Access for the time being.

But if you want to watch Black Widow for free down the line (and catch up on all the other MCU films before it), it’s worth signing up for a Disney+ subscription now because subscribers will likely be able to stream Black Widow free online in the next few months. Subscriptions are only $7.99 each month.

Does Disney+ Have a Free Trial?

Even though the streaming service doesn’t provide a free trial with their sign-ups, we’ve put together a guide on how to get Disney+ free here.

Verizon offers a Disney+ on Us promotion for some of the company’s Unlimited plans, which gives you six months of the streaming service free with your phone plan. It’s as simple as contacting Verizon to ask how to switch over to a new plan or to see if you already have access to the platform.

Buy: Disney+ on Us Deal at Verizon

You can also get Disney+ for free on Amazon with the site’s latest offer, which gets you six months of Disney+ for free if you sign up for an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. An Amazon Music Unlimited plan starts at just $7.99 for Amazon Prime members (it’s $9.99 for everyone else).

Buy: Amazon Music Disney+ Deal at $7.99

What’s the Best Disney+ Deal for Black Widow?

The Verizon Disney+ deal is a great option if you’re able to upgrade or change your plan, but there’s another bundle promotion that includes Hulu and ESPN+ that’s worth your time as well, that expands your streaming opportunities.

We’re constantly on the lookout for the best Disney+ streaming deals, but the best deal right now is the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle package for $13.99, gives you access to a wider Disney+ collection at home, as well as even more sports and TV content.

Buy: Get Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ Bundle at $13.99

So whether you get Premier Access to watch Black Widow now or later, this deal makes sure you also catch up on all the other hottest MCU shows, like fan-favorites Loki and WandaVision.

Black Widow Cast, Runtime, Rating

Along with Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow herself, the film also stars Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/the Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina, with the new trailer providing additional footage of the mysterious villain Taskmaster.

Black Widow has a runtime of 2 hours, 13 minutes, and it’s rated PG-13, so you can watch all the high-speed car chases and close combat with the entire family.

