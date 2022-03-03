From ‘The Dark Knight’ to ‘Justice League,’ How to Watch the ‘Batman’ Movies Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a new Batman in Gotham. After the coronavirus pandemic delayed the premiere of the DC blockbuster from its original 2021 release date, fans of the superhero franchise will meet the next Bruce Wayne on screen, with Robert Pattinson stepping into the iconic bat suit for the first time in the The Batman.

One of the year’s most-anticipated movie releases, The Batman is now playing in theaters across the country, complete with Pattinson’s grittier take on the caped crusader. The Matt Reeves-directed film includes a cast of familiar Batman characters, including Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Colin Farrell (Penguin), and Paul Dano (the Riddler).

“At its best, The Batman is a helluva tough-guy yarn — an entertaining pulp-fiction epic under the guise of sure-thing blockbuster,” Rolling Stone‘s David Fear writes in our review.

Whether you’re looking for tickets to midnight showings of the 2022 reboot, or you just want to know how to revisit the rest of the films in the franchise, here’s everything you need to know to watch the Dark Knight’s evolution on screen, including where to stream the films from the Michael Keaton era to the Christian Bale years.

The Batman Release Date: How to Watch the Movie in Theaters

The Batman premieres in theaters on March 4, 2022. If you want to watch the Robert Pattinson-starring flick on the big screen, you’ll want to buy movie tickets ahead of time. You can check showtimes for your local theater online, and purchase and reserve your tickets on sites like Fandango.

Is The Batman Streaming Online?

Even though Warner Bros. previously rolled out some of its films like The Matrix Resurrections and Dune for streaming online at the same time as their theatrical premieres, you can only watch The Batman in the theater for now. If you want to watch The Batman online, a rep for HBO Max confirms that you’ll be able to watch The Batman on HBO Max following the film’s theatrical release, though the specific streaming date hasn’t been confirmed.

Where to Watch the Batman Movies Online for Free

From Prime Video to HBO Max, there are a lot of streaming services that have Batman films available to watch online with your subscription. Whether you’re looking to stream the George Clooney, Val Kilmer, or Christian Bale movies, read on for how to watch almost all of the Batman movies online before seeing The Batman in theaters.

How to Watch the Michael Keaton Batman Movies

Tim Burton’s Batman movies, including the film of the same name and its iconic 1992 sequel Batman Returns, which starred Michael Keaton, Michelle Pfeiffer (Catwoman) and Danny DeVito (the Penguin), are available to watch for free online if you have a Hulu subscription or by starting a free trial. You can also rent or buy the films in HD on Prime Video.

How to Watch the Val Kilmer Batman Movie

Val Kilmer’s 1995 Batman Forever, which also stars Jim Carrey as the Riddler and Tommy Lee Jones as Harvey “Two-Face” Dent, is streaming on Hulu. You can stream the Joel Schumacher-directed movie free with a Hulu free trial, or sign up for a subscription starting at $6.99 each month. The film is also available to buy or rent on Prime Video.

How to Watch the George Clooney Batman Movie

Another one directed by Schumacher, Batman & Robin featured Clooney in the title role, along with Chris O’Donnell (Robin), Alicia Silverstone (Batgirl) Arnold Schwarzenegger (Mr. Freeze), and Uma Thurman (Poison Ivy). It’s streaming on Hulu, and you can buy or rent the film on Prime Video.

How to Watch the Christian Bale Batman Movies

Bale first appeared as Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins back in 2005. That film, along with The Dark Knight and Dark Knight Rises, are all streaming on HBO Max. You can sign up for a free trial to HBO Max with Hulu for a week, before you’ll pay the $14.99 monthly bundle package subscription fee.

How to Watch the Ben Affleck Batman Movies

Want to watch Ben Affleck’s Batman movies, including Batman v. Superman and Justice League? You have plenty of ways to stream them for free, like HBO Max, Hulu, or by renting them on Prime Video.

How to Watch the Batman Movies in Order

If you want to stream all the available Batman movies in order, here’s where you can watch (most of) them for free, along with which streaming subscriptions and free trials you’ll need. From Keaton’s first run as Batman to The Dark Knight featuring Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance as the Joker, here’s where to start just in time for The Batman‘s 2022 return.

How to Buy the Batman Movies on DVD and Blu-ray

There are a lot of DVD box sets and collections to choose from if you don’t feel like watching all the films on different streaming services, or just want to be able to stream them without needing a login.

Fans of the Burton- and Joel Schumacher-directed Batman movies will want this DVD box set, which includes Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin. The set lets you watch the films in 4K, and it comes with four discs.

Fans of Christopher Nolan’s films can score all of the director’s Batman movies on DVD with this six-disc special edition Dark Knight trilogy set.

