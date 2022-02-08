How to Watch All the 2022 Oscar Nominees Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

This year’s Oscar nominees have just been announced, which means we’re frantically trying to figure out how to watch all of the 2022 nominees before the ceremony.

Leading this year’s pack of nominees are The Power of the Dog with 12 nominations, Dune with 10 nods, and West Side Story with seven. Some notable nominations for actors and actresses include Kristen Stewart for Spencer, Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick… Boom!, and Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth (which marks Washinton’s 10th Oscar nod — the most for any Black actor).

Some big names also cropped up in the music nomination categories, such as Beyoncé and Darius Scott for King Richard’s “Be Alive,” Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for James Bond’s “No Time to Die,” and Lin-Manuel Miranda for “Dos Oruguitas” of the Encanto soundtrack.

Want to watch all the Oscar nominees before the big ceremony? Here’s how to do it.

When Are the Oscars On?

The 94th Academy Awards are happening on March 27 this year, giving us some time to watch the 2022 nominees before the ceremony. While you can still watch many of the Oscar-nominated films in theaters, a majority of them are now available to stream online.

How to Watch 2022 Oscar Nominees Online

Wondering how to watch the 2022 Oscar nominees online? You’re in luck. Due to ongoing Covid measures and plenty of nods for films produced by streaming services, you can now watch many of the 2022 Oscar-nominated films online.

Most are available to stream on services like Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix, and others are available to rent on platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.

Read on to find out where to stream 2022 Oscar nominees, including where to watch Best Picture nominees and Animated Feature nominees.

How to Watch 2022 Oscar Best Picture Nominees Online

Belfast — Buy it to stream on Prime Video or Vudu for $19.99.

Coda — Stream it exclusively on Apple TV+.

Don’t Look Up — Stream it exclusively on Netflix.

Drive My Car — Currently only in theaters. Check times and tickets at Fandango.

Dune — Rent it to stream on Prime Video, Google Play, or Apple TV for $5.99. Still available in some theaters as well.

King Richard — Purchase to stream on Prime Video or Google Play for $19.99

Licorice Pizza — Currently only in theaters. Check times and tickets at Fandango.

Nightmare Alley — Stream it for free on HBO Max or Hulu.

The Power of the Dog — Stream it exclusively on Netflix.

West Side Story — Currently only in theaters. Check times and tickets at Fandango.

How to Watch 2022 Oscar Animated Film Nominees Online

Encanto — Stream it for free on Disney+, or rent it on Prime Video for $5.99.

Flee — Stream it for free on Hulu, or rent it on Prime Video for $5.99.

Luca — Stream it for free on Disney+, or buy it to stream on Prime Video for $19.99.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines — Stream it for free on Netflix or rent it to stream on Prime Video for $2.99.

Raya and the Last Dragon — Stream it for free on Disney+, or rent it on Prime Video for $3.99.

How to Watch 2022 Oscar Documentary Film Nominees Online

Ascension — Stream it for free on Paramount+.

Attica — Stream it for free with an Amazon Prime membership, or buy it on Prime Video for $9.99.

Flee — Stream it for free on Hulu, or rent it on Prime Video for $5.99.

Summer of Soul — Stream it for free on Hulu or Disney+, or rent it on Prime Video for $5.99

Writing With Fire — Currently unavailable online or in theaters.

How to Stream to 2022 Oscar Best Original Song Nominees

“Be Alive” – Beyoncé and Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” – Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” – Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

The 2022 Academy Awards air Sunday, March 27 on ABC. Stream the show and watch the Oscars online with fuboTV.