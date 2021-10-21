‘Dune’ at Home: How to Stream the 2021 Sci-Fi Remake Online on HBO Max

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fans of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi saga Dune will finally get a chance to see the Denis Villeneuve-directed blockbuster, which is now playing in theaters nationwide. But the theater’s not the only place to catch Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and an all-star cast in one of the year’s most talked-about films — moviegoers can also stream the epic drama from home on HBO Max.

Below, we found the best way to get your tickets ahead of the premiere, plus how to watch Dune online (for a limited amount of time).

Review: Dune Wages an All-Out Attack on the Senses — and Wins

Dune: How to Get Tickets and Where to Watch

Like No Time to Die before it, Dune‘s premiere got pushed from its initial theatrical release in 2021 to 2021. And now, after months of anticipation, Dune premieres in theaters October 22, 2021.

You can check your local theater’s listings for showtimes and buy tickets through Fandango. The site lets you search for showtimes for IMAX, 3D or standard theaters and select your seats ahead of time so there’s no lineup or waiting.

When Is Dune Available to Stream?

Dune premiered on HBO Max on October 21, 2021. HBO Max is the only place to stream Dune online, and you’ll have 31 days from its theatrical premiere to stream it for free — as long as you have an HBO subscription.

How to Watch Dune Online on HBO Max

To stream Dune online, you’ll need to sign up for an HBO Max ad-free plan, which costs just $14.99 per month. Your subscription lets you watch Dune online free and on-demand as many times as you want. HBO Max lets you stream Dune on your phone, tablet, laptop or connected TV.

The movie will be streaming on HBO Max for 31 days following its premiere date, meaning Dune leaves HBO Max at the end of November.

HBO Max hasn’t rolled out an official free trial for customers, so an HBO Max subscription is the only way to watch Dune online right now.

Is Dune (1984) Streaming Online?

Good news for HBO users: Once you have your HBO Max subscription, you’ll be able to stream both the latest Dune, as well as its earlier David Lynch-directed adaption from 1984, which features appearances by stars Kyle MacLachlan (who played Paul Atreides), Virginia Madsen and Sting.

When you sign up for an HBO Max plan, you’ll get access to all of the streamer’s extensive library of films, including Dune, Dune (1984), the new season of Succession, plus Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049.

Dune: Cast, Plot, Rating and Runtime

For the newest installment, Dune‘s cast of characters includes Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Zendaya (Chani), Isaac (Paul’s father Leto), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dr. Liet-Kynes), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho) and Javier Bardem (Stilgar). The film is rated PG-13, and it has a runtime of 2.5 hours.

For anyone who hasn’t read the book, Rolling Stone‘s ultimate “Dune for Dummies” guide is a good place to start. And as Warner Bros. explains it, Dune “tells the story of Paul Atreides [Chalamet], a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.”

How to Read the Dune Novel Before Seeing the Film

If you want to read the novel that inspired the movie (and its previous adaptions), you’ll want to order Frank Herbert’s 1965 bestseller. The book’s available in paperback and illustrated hardcover online, but you can also read it on Kindle or listen to the audiobook with a free Audible trial.

Herbert eventually released several other novels following Dune‘s publication, including Dune Messiah, Children of Dune, God Emperor of Dune, Heretics of Dune, and Chapterhouse: Dune. Each of the works are available to purchase individually, or you can instead shop the complete Dune box set online.