How to Stream This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Songs and Films Online

Whether you want to refresh your memory, or catch up on the nominees, here’s how to stream the nominated films, documentaries, and songs before Oscar’s big night.

By

stream oscars 2019 nominees films online

Atmosphere 90th Annual Academy Awards, Preparations, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018

Michael Buckner/REX/Shutterstock

The 2019 Academy Award nominations have been announced, and whether you want to refresh your memory, or catch up on the nominees, we’ve rounded up some easy ways to stream the nominated films, documentaries, and songs online before Oscar’s big night.

Period comedy The Favourite and Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma lead the pack with 10 nominations apiece, while A Star Is Born follows behind with eight nods. Green Book and Vice nabbed nominations in major categories as well. (See the full list here).

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony airs live on ABC on February 24th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. If you want to stream the show online, Hulu is currently offering a one-month free trial for new users (sign up here).

If you prefer to watch the show on your TV but don’t have cable, try something like this top-rated $23 antenna from Amazon, which lets you enjoy over-the-air networks (like ABC) in your area without paying a monthly fee.

Here’s a look at some of the nominees for this year’s Academy Awards, along with information on where and how to watch them before the big day.

Best Picture
Black Pantherstream here via Amazon
BlacKkKlansmanstream here via Amazon
Bohemian Rhapsodysee tickets and current showtimes
The Favouritesee tickets and current showtimes
Green Booksee tickets and current showtimes
Romasee tickets and current showtimes or stream on Netflix
A Star Is Bornsee tickets and current showtimes
Vicesee tickets and current showtimes

Best Animated Feature
Incredibles 2stream here via Amazon
Isle of Dogsstream here via Amazon
Miraisee tickets and current showtimes
Ralph Breaks the Internetsee tickets and current showtimes
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Versesee tickets and current showtimes

Documentary Feature
Free Solostream here via Amazon
Hale County This Morning, This Eveningstream here via iTunes
Minding the Gapstream here via Hulu
Of Fathers and Sonssee tickets and current showtimes
RBGstream here via Amazon

Foreign Language Film
Capernaumsee tickets and current showtimes
Cold Warsee tickets and current showtimes
Never Look Awaysee tickets and current showtimes
Romasee tickets and current showtimes or stream on Netflix
Shoplifterssee tickets and current showtimes

Original Score
Terence Blanchard (BlacKkKlansman) – stream here via Amazon
Nicholas Britell (If Beale Street Could Talk) – stream here via Amazon
Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs) – stream here via Amazon
Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther) – stream here via Amazon
Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman (Mary Poppins Returns) – stream here via Amazon

Original Song
“All the Stars” (performed by Kendrick Lamar ft. SZA, from Black Panther) – stream here via Amazon
“I’ll Fight” (performed by Jennifer Hudson, from RBG) – stream here via Amazon
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” (performed by Emily Blunt, from Mary Poppins Returns) – stream here via Amazon
“Shallow” (performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, from A Star Is Born) – stream here via Amazon
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” (performed by Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson, from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) – stream here via Amazon

Note: Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial to its Amazon Music Unlimited service, which provides access to all the Oscar-nominated tracks, along with more than 50 million other songs. Find out more here.

Editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.

