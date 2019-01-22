How to Stream This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Songs and Films Online

The 2019 Academy Award nominations have been announced, and whether you want to refresh your memory, or catch up on the nominees, we’ve rounded up some easy ways to stream the nominated films, documentaries, and songs online before Oscar’s big night.

Period comedy The Favourite and Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma lead the pack with 10 nominations apiece, while A Star Is Born follows behind with eight nods. Green Book and Vice nabbed nominations in major categories as well. (See the full list here).

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony airs live on ABC on February 24th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. If you want to stream the show online, Hulu is currently offering a one-month free trial for new users (sign up here).

If you prefer to watch the show on your TV but don’t have cable, try something like this top-rated $23 antenna from Amazon, which lets you enjoy over-the-air networks (like ABC) in your area without paying a monthly fee.

Here’s a look at some of the nominees for this year’s Academy Awards, along with information on where and how to watch them before the big day.

Best Picture

Black Panther – stream here via Amazon

BlacKkKlansman – stream here via Amazon

Bohemian Rhapsody – see tickets and current showtimes

The Favourite – see tickets and current showtimes

Green Book – see tickets and current showtimes

Roma – see tickets and current showtimes or stream on Netflix

A Star Is Born – see tickets and current showtimes

Vice – see tickets and current showtimes

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2 – stream here via Amazon

Isle of Dogs – stream here via Amazon

Mirai – see tickets and current showtimes

Ralph Breaks the Internet – see tickets and current showtimes

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – see tickets and current showtimes

Documentary Feature

Free Solo – stream here via Amazon

Hale County This Morning, This Evening – stream here via iTunes

Minding the Gap – stream here via Hulu

Of Fathers and Sons – see tickets and current showtimes

RBG – stream here via Amazon

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum – see tickets and current showtimes

Cold War – see tickets and current showtimes

Never Look Away – see tickets and current showtimes

Shoplifters – see tickets and current showtimes

Original Score

Terence Blanchard (BlacKkKlansman) – stream here via Amazon

Nicholas Britell (If Beale Street Could Talk) – stream here via Amazon

Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs) – stream here via Amazon

Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther) – stream here via Amazon

Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman (Mary Poppins Returns) – stream here via Amazon

Original Song

“All the Stars” (performed by Kendrick Lamar ft. SZA, from Black Panther) – stream here via Amazon

“I’ll Fight” (performed by Jennifer Hudson, from RBG) – stream here via Amazon

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” (performed by Emily Blunt, from Mary Poppins Returns) – stream here via Amazon

“Shallow” (performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, from A Star Is Born) – stream here via Amazon

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” (performed by Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson, from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) – stream here via Amazon

