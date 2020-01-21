Alison Brie Encounters the Strange and Surreal in ‘Horse Girl’ Trailer

Alison Brie stars in the new Netflix psychological thriller/comedy, Horse Girl, which premiered its first full-length trailer on Tuesday. Following its premiere at Sundance, the film will be in select theaters and launch on streaming on February 7th.

Brie plays Sarah, an introverted employee at an arts and crafts store with a passion for horse training and supernatural true crime shows. Just as she’s encouraged to get out of her shell a bit more, Sarah comes face-to-face with a series of strange and surreal events that eerily mirror her late grandmother’s mental breakdown.

The trailer leaves a lot open to interpretation as to what exactly’s going on with Sarah as she struggles to distinguish her own lucid dreams from reality.

Horse Girl also stars Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz, Paul Reiser and Jay Duplass, who is credited as an executive producer along with his brother Mark Duplass. The film is directed by Jeff Baena and co-written by Baena and Brie.