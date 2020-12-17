‘Honey Boy’ Director Stands With FKA Twigs After Shia LeBeouf Allegations

Honey Boy director Alma Har’el has spoken in support of FKA Twigs following the singer’s allegations of abuse against actor Shia LaBeouf.

Both Twigs and LaBeouf starred in the 2018 semi-autographical film about the actor’s childhood. Following work on the film, the singer and actor started a relationship, the details of which were revealed in a lawsuit and recent New York Times article that outlined LaBeouf’s pattern of physical and emotional abuse against Twigs.

Speaking to Variety following the accusations, Har’el said, “I have a deep respect for FKA Twigs’ courage and resilience. Reading what she endured left me heartbroken and I stand with her in solidarity. I’m sending my love to her, [LaBeouf’s former girlfriend] Karolyn Pho, all victims of domestic violence, and everyone who is trying to stop cycles of abuse.”

Har’el continued, “As a filmmaker and an artist, I am drawn to stories that help us develop empathy for the messy parts of the human condition. Like many of Shia’s collaborators and fans who battled substance abuse, suffered childhood trauma, and face mental illness, I am painfully aware of my past investment in his recovery. I want to send a clear message today that none of the above should excuse, minimize, or rationalize domestic violence.”

The director also said she would make donations in both Twigs’ and Pho’s name to FreeFrom, the National Domestic Violence Hotline and Sistah Space, organizations that help victims of domestic violence.

In her lawsuit against LaBeouf — filed last week at the Los Angeles Superior Court — Twigs accused the actor of strangling her on multiple occasions, “relentlessly” abusing her, controlling her and knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

Twigs ended her relationship with LaBeouf in 2019. “I just thought to myself, no one is ever going to believe me,” Barnett told the New York Times, regarding her decision not to report LaBoeuf’s behavior to authorities. “I’m unconventional. And I’m a person of color who is a female.”

In response to Twigs’ accusations in the lawsuit, LaBeouf previously said in a statement, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”