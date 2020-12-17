 'Honey Boy' Director Stands With FKA Twigs After Shia LeBeouf Claims - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch London Production of David Bowie's 'Lazarus' in Honor of Icon's Birthday
Home Movies Movie News

‘Honey Boy’ Director Stands With FKA Twigs After Shia LeBeouf Allegations

“Reading what she endured left me heartbroken and I stand with her in solidarity,” Alma Har’el says of singer

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alma Har'el arrives at the LA Premiere of "Honey Boy" at the ArcLight Hollywood on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Alma Har'el arrives at the LA Premiere of "Honey Boy" at the ArcLight Hollywood on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Images

Honey Boy director Alma Har’el has spoken in support of FKA Twigs following the singer’s allegations of abuse against actor Shia LaBeouf.

Both Twigs and LaBeouf starred in the 2018 semi-autographical film about the actor’s childhood. Following work on the film, the singer and actor started a relationship, the details of which were revealed in a lawsuit and recent New York Times article that outlined LaBeouf’s pattern of physical and emotional abuse against Twigs.

Speaking to Variety following the accusations, Har’el said, “I have a deep respect for FKA Twigs’ courage and resilience. Reading what she endured left me heartbroken and I stand with her in solidarity. I’m sending my love to her, [LaBeouf’s former girlfriend] Karolyn Pho, all victims of domestic violence, and everyone who is trying to stop cycles of abuse.”

Har’el continued, “As a filmmaker and an artist, I am drawn to stories that help us develop empathy for the messy parts of the human condition. Like many of Shia’s collaborators and fans who battled substance abuse, suffered childhood trauma, and face mental illness, I am painfully aware of my past investment in his recovery. I want to send a clear message today that none of the above should excuse, minimize, or rationalize domestic violence.”

Related

Shia LaBeouff assault allegations
What We Know About the Domestic Abuse Allegations Against Shia LaBoeuf
FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf, Claiming 'Relentless Abuse' During Relationship

Related

Tom Petty's 50 Greatest Songs
Tom Petty's 50 Greatest Songs
Eddie Van Halen's 20 Greatest Solos

The director also said she would make donations in both Twigs’ and Pho’s name to FreeFrom, the National Domestic Violence Hotline and Sistah Space, organizations that help victims of domestic violence.

In her lawsuit against LaBeouf — filed last week at the Los Angeles Superior Court — Twigs accused the actor of strangling her on multiple occasions, “relentlessly” abusing her, controlling her and knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

Twigs ended her relationship with LaBeouf in 2019. “I just thought to myself, no one is ever going to believe me,” Barnett told the New York Times, regarding her decision not to report LaBoeuf’s behavior to authorities. “I’m unconventional. And I’m a person of color who is a female.”

In response to Twigs’ accusations in the lawsuit, LaBeouf previously said in a statement, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

In This Article: FKA Twigs, Shia LaBeouf

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.