Book the ‘Home Alone’ House for One Night — Tarantulas and Booby Traps Included

The site of a neglected, stranded (albeit fictional) child’s brave attempts to fend off a pair of nefarious criminals — that’s right, the Home Alone house — is up on Airbnb for a one-night stay this holiday season.

The Chicago house is being “offered up” as part of a promotion for the new Disney+ film Home Sweet Home Alone, with Buzz McCalister — the oldest brother to Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin in the original franchise — serving as the “host” (actor Devin Ratray reprises his role as Buzz in Home Sweet Home Alone).

“This holiday season, we’re playing by my little bro’s rules,” reads the listing, written in Buzz’s voice, “so feel free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV, borrow my dad’s aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as a guide. Just stay out of my room, okay?”

Those interested in booking the special one-night stay will be able to submit a request starting Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT, and the stay itself is set for Dec. 12. There are a few caveats: As Airbnb notes, this is not a contest, so whoever gets the house will have to handle their own travel accommodations, and per a release, taxes and fees of an undisclosed amount will be tacked on to the $25-for-one-night price tag. (Airbnb will also be making a one-time donation to La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Chicago.)

Also, the Home Alone house will only be open to four guests — curious considering the McAllister family totaled seven, with five children…

Anyway, for the one-night stay, the home will come equipped with lights and a Christmas tree and guests will be treated to pizza and microwavable mac and cheese. Activities include setting booby traps, a meet-and-greet with a tarantula (just like Kevin’s in the flick), and a screening of Home Sweet Home Alone. The guests will also get to take home a Lego Home Alone set.

Those that wish to stay the home will also have to follow local, state, federal, and Airbnb’s Covid-19 safety guidelines. A $1,000 Airbnb travel credit will be offered up if the stay needs to be canceled for health reasons.