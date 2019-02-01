‘Hobbs & Shaw’: See Explosive First Trailer for ‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff

Enemies from The Fast & The Furious franchise unite to save the world in the explosive first trailer for Hobbs & Shaw, a spinoff of the action series starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham.

Brutal adversaries in Furious 7 and reluctant allies in The Fate of the Furious, the Rock’s Luke Hobbs and Statham’s Deckard Shaw are forced to work together in order to take down a new villain played by Idris Elba. As evidenced by the film’s first trailer, the blockbuster boasts the huge action set pieces and tough guy bravado of its predecessors.

“When cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent, who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves,” Universal said of the film, the first standalone film for the Furious characters.

John Wick and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch helmed Hobbs & Shaw from a script penned by the franchise’s longtime screenwriter Chris Morgan. The blockbuster arrives in theaters August 2nd, 2019.

In other franchise news, the Rock revealed recently that when the ninth installment of The Fast and the Furious arrives in 2020, he likely would not be appearing in it.