Watch Hilary Duff’s Creepy Visions in ‘The Haunting of Sharon Tate’ Trailer

Hilary Duff stars as the terrified titular actress in the new trailer for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, the horror film that views the Manson family murders through Tate’s perspective. Five people — Tate and her unborn child, Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski and Abigail Folger – were killed on August 8th, 1969.

After an expansive aerial shot over the Hollywood sign, the clip — soundtracked by the Zombies’ “Time of the Season” — opens with a pregnant and paranoid Tate at her home in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles, California. As the film star awaits the return of her husband, filmmaker Roman Polanski, she suffers bleak visions of her own death.

The trailer serves as a disturbing montage — showing Tate awaking from a nightmare, shadowy figures appearing at her front door and the infamous crime scene message “HELTER SKELTER” written in blood on a wall. “This person, these people — they’re a threat to my safety and to the safety of my baby,” Tate cries.

Daniel Farrands (The Amityville Murders) wrote and directed The Haunting of Sharon Tate, which hits theaters on April 5th. The cast also includes Jonathan Bennett (as Sebring), Lydia Hearst (Folger), Tyler Johnson (Watson), Pawel Szajda (Frykowski) and Ben Mellish (Manson).