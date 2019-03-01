See ‘Hellboy’ Reject Ancient Sorceress in Bloody ‘Red Band’ Reboot Trailer

The Hellboy reboot’s dramatic new “Redband” trailer explores the complicated relationship between the titular demon (Stranger Things‘ David Harbour) and ancient British sorceress Nimue, the Queen of Blood (Milla Jovovich).

The clip opens with a tease of Hellboy’s origin story, showing how the character was “summoned from the depths of hell” on a stormy island off the coast of Scotland. Later, the demon confronts Trevor Bruttenholm (Ian McShane)—his adoptive father and leader of the government organization Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (BPRD)—about the nature of his existence. “You made me a goddamn weapon,” he snarls.

We also learn about Nimue’s plan to eliminate mankind and create a “new Eden.” “Out there, there’s a fifth-century sorceress who wants to bring down the curtain on London and the world,” Bruttenholm tells the BPRD, which also includes Ben Daimio (Lost‘s Daniel Dae Kim). In another clip, the sorceress begs Hellboy to become her king. “We belong together, you and I,” she says. “We do, but this is not gonna work, ya know, ’cause I’m a Capricorn and you’re fucking nuts!” he replies.

The trailer, set to an orchestra-infused version of Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water,” also previews the BPRD’s bloody fight scenes and paranormal abilities, including a shot of Daimio transforming into a jaguar.

Game of Thrones veteran Neil Marshall directed the new Hellboy, based on the cult comic book series of the same name. The film, which hits theaters April 12th, follows Guillermo del Toro’s two films featuring the character, 2004’s Hellboy and 2008’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army.