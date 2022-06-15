 Harry Styles Gets Caught in a Love Triangle in 'My Policeman' Teaser - Rolling Stone
Harry Styles Gets Caught in a Heart-Rending Love Triangle in New ‘My Policeman’ Teaser

Michael Grandage’s new film is set to arrive in theaters this October

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Harry Styles gets caught in a fraught love triangle in the new trailer for the upcoming romantic drama, My Policeman. The film will arrive in theaters on Oct. 21 before hitting Prime Video on Nov. 4. 

Directed by Michael Grandage, My Policeman is based on Bethan Roberts’ novel of the same name. Set primarily in the British sea town of Brighton in the 1950s, Styles stars as Tom, a young policeman who marries a school teacher named Marion (Emma Corrin) while maintaining a secret relationship with Patrick (David Dawson), a museum curator. 

The new short teaser offers a glimpse at this complicated tangle of emotions and relationships. But what it doesn’t tease much of is the second half of the film, which picks up with Tom, Marion, and Patrick 40 years later as they grapple with the long-lasting effects of those tumultuous early years and try to repair the lingering damage.

Along with Styles, Corrin, and Dawson, My Policeman stars Linus Roache, Gina McKee, and Rupert Everett as Tom, Marion, and Patrick in the 1990s. My Policeman is one of two films Styles is set to star in this year, along with Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde, out Sept. 23.

In This Article: Harry Styles, trailers

