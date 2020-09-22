‘The Breakdown’: Harry Bradbeer and Millie Bobby Brown on ‘Enola Holmes’

Director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) discuss their new Netflix movie Enola Holmes on the latest installment of Rolling Stone’s The Breakdown. Set in 19th century England, Enola Holmes follows Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister (Brown) as she attempts to solve the mystery of her mother’s disappearance.

Brown’s older sister Paige first introduced her to the Enola Holmes novels, written by Nancy Springer. After quickly falling in love with the story, Brown worked with her father to bring the story to screen under their production company PCMA productions.

“We kind of started forming a team after just reading the book series and loving Nancy Springer’s writing ability,” Brown says.

Bradbeer continued: “I read the script and it blew me away. It was so fresh, particular, eccentric and very English.”

Both Bradbeer and Brown were excited to tell a Victorian-era story with a young female protagonist who is also featured in several action scenes.

Bradbeer says: “It’s very difficult to find an action sequence that tells a story. This was an opportunity to tell an origin story in the middle of a fight.”

Brown added: “This story is very much centered on women and what we have to say for once. One of the key factors of when we were doing this was breaking the fourth wall because we wanted people to go on the journey with her.”

Enola Holmes will be available to stream on Netflix on September 23rd.